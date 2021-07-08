Maintenance important throughout year

“Never get under any piece of farm machinery that isn’t mechanically supported,” Brian Luck says. “Don’t rely on the hydraulics to hold it.”
Luck is a precision-agricultural specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Department of Biological Systems Engineering.
His advice holds true for all machinery.
“Always lock out the hydraulic cylinders when possible, along with planter and row units if you’re getting underneath a planter,” ‘he said. “Planter discs can be ridiculously sharp, especially if you’re using those spiky after-market closing wheels.”
It’s easy to think a person will just be under there for a minute and nothing will fall on him or her, he said. But if it takes another five minutes to put a wood block under the machine to stay safe, it’s worth the effort.
Luck’s planter maintenance advice applies to both no-till and conventional planters. He said wear on components has a big influence on planter performance. Used planters can have worn bushings that allow more left to right movement than is optimal. Be sure the parallel link arms are tightened to specifications.
“Seed tubes should be checked for cracks along with the functionality of seed sensors,” he said. “It’s a good idea to do some parking-lot planting at zero depth to make sure the sensors are responding to the monitor correctly.”
Double-disc-openers are another area that need regular attention. There should be 2 inches of soil contact at the double-disc openers.
“When they wear you’ll actually get less soil contact and it can cause you to plug your seed tubes along with other problems,” he said. “You need that furrow to be opened properly in order to get accurate seed depth.”
Gauge wheels are also prone to wear. They shouldn’t have side-to-side movement and should maintain contact with the double-disc openers at the front while rolling along with them. When they’re worn there’ll be no adjustment left in them.
“Then it’s time to replace them,” he said. “Don’t forget the bearings inside the gauge wheels. If you have wobble in them that’s when you begin to see soil getting up in between it and the disc opener.”
He’s seen it actually lock the gauge wheel up, he said, which causes material to be dragged along, accumulating as one progresses across the field.
Seed boxes should be cleaned; they can have rodent-nest accumulations that inhibit seed contact with the seed plates. Seed-box lids should be removed before road transport or hauling the planter.
“I can’t tell you how many I’ve lost on the ‘beltline’ around Madison,” he said. “They won’t stay on going much over 30 miles per hour.”
Closing wheels on the back of planters may or may not have bearings.
“They also need to run true,” he said. “Remember that closing wheels like other components of a planter have left-handed threads on the left half of the machine.”
It’s best to use hand tools to begin the tightening process to ensure the bolts are turned in the proper direction, to avoid stripping threads that turn opposite the usual direction.
“There’s also pivot bushings that allow closing wheels to move up and down so check them for wear,” he said. “Depending on what type of seed meters you have determines the maintenance required.”
Finger meters have springs and moving parts, so they need a good blowing-out with an air gun at the very least. The same holds for vacuum and pressure meters, which should be cleaned before seed is added to the box, to avoid plugging.
Chain drives and transmissions need to be adequately tight and adjusted properly.
“Worn chains can slip and jump teeth on the sprocket, which makes seed placement inaccurate,” he said.
Lubricate the system; that’s even more important when it’s dry. Dust can affect chain performance.
Be sure to level a planter. Having a planter tipped back causes wear on the link arms and results in seed placement that’s too deep. That causes the closing wheels to work too hard and increases the chance of side-wall compaction within the row. When a planter is leaning forward a shallow seed depth results; closing wheels work ineffectively.
A few adjustments should take place in the field before planting, such as adjusting row cleaners. They should only skim the soil surface and not be cutting a furrow.
“You just want them skimming along and knocking residue out of the way,” Luck said. “You need to keep an eye on them as soil conditions change.”
Front coulters also need adjustment in the field. He said it’s important they’re set 1 inch shallower than seed-planting depth.
On the technology side it’s important to check for necessary updates to precision-planting systems. It’s also important to check the integrity of wires and connections. Modern wires are often made with soy-based products.
“It’s a wonderful use for them but mice think it smells like food and they can chew through them,” he said.
Luck’s presentation was part of the UW-Badger Crop Connect webinar series that runs twice-monthly through September 2021. Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grain/badger-crop-connection for more information.
