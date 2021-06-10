Manage calves for herd's future

Before genomics became popular heifers often fell to the bottom of the dairy farmer’s priority list. There was a perception they had little value until they had their first calf and started milking. But heifers are the future of the milking herd. Farmers should take time to ensure they’re doing enough for both calves and heifers, with a focus on three important areas.
1. Optimal nutrition starts day one
Development of a healthy, productive heifer begins at birth with immediate delivery of adequate levels of excellent-quality colostrum. Colostrum should be harvested from the cow cleanly, quickly and before the cow begins to reabsorb immunoglobulins. Farmers can understand how well a colostrum program is working by evaluating passive transfer of antibodies through measuring serum total protein. If a program isn’t achieving passive-transfer goals, reevaluate the quality, quantity and cleanliness of colostrum delivery.
For calves to reach their full genetic potential, it’s important to implement a calf-raising program that includes maternity and colostrum management and a consistent nutrition program. Calves thrive on consistency. They should be fed the same product – either whole milk or milk replacer – at the same temperature at the same time every day. A water-soluble immune-support product can be added to whole milk or a milk replacer to support the calf’s immune system and bolster rumen development. Because consistency is so important, complete a gradual transition from a milk-fed to a grain-fed diet.
2. Clean facilities, equipment
Keeping facilities and equipment consistently clean can be a challenge. Any surface that comes in contact with milk in any part of the storage or feeding process should be cleaned and disinfected. Equipment that is used to feed calves should be cleaned and dried between use. For difficult-to-clean equipment, such as a tube feeder, consider storing it immersed in a bucket filled with a light disinfectant solution.
Clean bedding and fresh air can minimize adverse health situations. Starting with newborns, calves should be delivered in a clean, dry maternity area to minimize pathogen exposure. Use a blow drier on newborn calves. When they move to individual housing keep bedding dry, especially in wet or cold weather.
Allow for proper drainage around hutches. Consider calf jackets to keep calves warm. Scrape and disinfect hutches before a new group of calves arrives. Thoroughly clean and disinfect hutches at least annually.
3. Consider heifer maturity
Future profitability can suffer if heifers aren’t mature enough when they're added to the milking herd. Breeding immature heifers has a negative effect on a herd’s future productivity. It’s important to start with a goal in mind. Heifers should be well grown and at 85 percent of mature body weight soon after they have their first calf, or 93 percent to 95 percent as a springing heifer – shortly before calving. If the average body weight of the mature cows in one’s herd is 1,500 pounds, springing heifers should be in the 1,400-pound to 1,425-pound range.
From a production standpoint mature first-lactation cows usually produce 15 percent less than second-lactation cows and 25 percent less than third- and fourth-lactation cows. If the first lactation cows aren’t hitting growth milestones, it’s time to evaluate one’s heifer-raising program.
Set some growth parameters. Assuming the goal is in the 1,425-pound range, an ideal breeding weight would be 55 percent of their mature weight, or about 785 pounds. Usually frame-weight is achieved at 13 months to 14 months depending on the average daily gain and health of the animal. Heifers double their birth weight by weaning. Assuming an average birth weight of 90 pounds, weaning weight would be 180 pounds at 60 days of age. With those figures in mind, one can identify an ideal growth rate.
Farmers who want to wean calves at 180 pounds and breed them at 785 pounds need calves to gain 605 pounds. Average-daily-gain targets for heifers to reach ideal breeding weight by the month of age specified are listed.
- 12 months: 1.98
- 13 months: 1.81
- 14 months: 1.66
- 15 months: 1.53
Work with a nutritionist and a veterinarian for nutrition and management solutions. The right nutrition – starting at birth – and clean facilities that reduce pathogen pressures offer great opportunities to meet maturity goals.
