Management critical for heat stress

Summer is coming and with it, heat stress. The U.S. dairy industry experiences $1.5 billion in losses annually due to heat stress, according to a 2019 Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research study. Warm temperatures can reduce performance, production and profit.
Heat stress affects more than just the milking herd. Dairy producers should implement a whole-herd heat-stress-management program -- for calves, dry cows and milking cows.
Calves are susceptible to heat stress at increased temperatures. And increased humidity can cause calf respiration rates to increase -- leading to dehydration, reduced feed intake, a weakened immune system and scours. One of the first signs of heat stress in calves is dehydration. Calves may double their amount of water intake to combat heat. Be sure to keep cool and clean water available to them.
Proper housing, ventilation, shade and cleanliness should be priorities. Calf hutches should face toward the east, with all vents open during summer months. Consider elevated hutches to increase air movement. Increasing ventilation in heifer barns also can be beneficial. Calves need to be kept cool with fans or a positive-pressure tube-ventilation system.
The effect of heat stress on dry cows is less understood than it is on milking cows. But it’s important to understand that heat stress doubles with dry cows. It also can affect the calf in utero. When a dry cow experiences heat stress, the unborn calf’s body temperature increases. That alters the calf's metabolism and gene expression. That can lead to smaller calves being born, along with affecting the calf's health and performance well beyond birth.
Cool dry cows with proper shade, water and airflow. Research from the University of Florida has demonstrated that cows cooled during the dry period later produced between 8 pounds and 14 pounds more milk per day during a 280-day period. They also maintained better body weight, likely allowing for better post-calving performance. Calves born to cooled dry cows were heavier, healthier and performed better when they started their first lactation.
Heat stress has the greatest short-term effect on lactating cows. Use a two-fold approach to help cows survive and potentially thrive during heat and humidity. One strategy is to provide fans and soakers in areas where cows congregate.
Another strategy is to cool cows internally. Warmer temperatures can negatively affect milk production and milk-fat yield, due in large part to heat-stress-induced pH decreases in the rumen and leaky gut. Feeding strategies may help in reducing lost performance. By incorporating an immune-support feed additive, farmers can help promote gut health, immune strength and overall wellness.
Summer is fast approaching, which means cows will soon be feeling the heat. Heat stress can have a devastating impact on one’s animals, not just lactating cows. Farmers who implement a whole-herd heat-stress-management program can help their animals stay healthy and productive.
Visit diamondv.com and foundationfar.org and edis.ifas.ufl.edu/an342 for more information.