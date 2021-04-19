Manure-conversion technologies hold valuable potential

Manure is no longer seen as a waste stream, but as a valuable raw material. More technologies are being developed to convert manure into valuable organic and inorganic nutrients for agriculture. This helps to close agricultural nutrient cycles, ensure optimal use of available nutrients, and minimize harmful losses into the environment.
Animal manure contains lots of nutrients such as phosphate and nitrogen that play an important role in soil fertility and plant growth. But the large numbers of animals kept in the Netherlands on a relatively small area has led to a mineral surplus. More phosphate and nitrogen are produced than can be introduced to the soil without polluting ground and surface water. The sector also produces too much ammonia and greenhouse gases.
Surplus nutrients must be recovered from animal manure to close the nutrient cycle. The manure-phosphate surplus will need to be removed from the nutrient cycle and used elsewhere.
Urine and feces from indoor livestock are usually combined as slurry and used on farmland. When there’s a surplus of slurry, it’s exported or sold to a manure processor that separates it into a liquid and a solid fraction.
“The phosphate-rich organic manure often is exported to neighboring countries, sometimes after first being dried and processed into granules,” said Oscar Schoumans, coordinator of manure treatment and valorization at Wageningen University & Research. “That means a percentage of the organic matter and nitrogen also is exported. Transport of the bulky products also results in a great deal of energy use. It produces high carbon-dioxide emissions and is expensive for farmers and manure processors.”
Circular agriculture focuses on the recovery of nutrients from manure and the production of fertilizer that can be used without harming the environment. For example surplus phosphate can be removed and sold separately as a raw material to the fertilizer industry. Nitrogen can be extracted and converted into a fertilizer substitute that can be applied on top of the quota allowed by the nitrogen application standard for animal manure.
Nutrient recovery studied
Schoumans and his colleagues at Wageningen University & Research aim to develop products that are suitable for fertilizing crops and that could replace artificial fertilizers where possible. Ten pilot projects related to nitrogen and potassium recovery from the liquid fraction of pig manure already have made progress.
“With the help of membrane technology – reverse osmosis – clean water is separated from the manure and can be safely discharged,” Schoumans said. “That leaves us with a mineral concentrate rich in nitrogen and potassium.”
Processing the liquid fraction about doubles the concentration of minerals. The next step is to ease restrictive legislation and regulations, he said.
“The European Union has allowed pilot projects to use the mineral concentrate as a nitrogen-fertilizer substitute, but it’s still not allowed in the European Nitrates Directive," he said. "The directive stipulates that all nitrogen products from animal manure must be treated as nitrogen in the form of manure.”
But there are initiatives to change the criteria for nitrogen products from animal manure.
“If the proposed REcovered Nitrogen from manURE criteria are adopted by the European Commission, the products will probably be approved as fertilizers in the future,” he said.
Another method being studied is nitrogen stripping. The temperature and-or the pH value of manure’s liquid fraction is increased. That produces an ammonia-rich vapor that is passed through an acidic solution. It fixes ammonia as ammonium again. More recently membranes have been used that only allow gases to pass through, but that works only if almost all particles from the liquid fraction have first been captured.
Both methods for stripping ammonium from the liquid fraction result in a pure solution such as ammonium sulphate or ammonium nitrate. The products are just as good as the ammonium sulphate and ammonium nitrate produced by the fertilizer industry. The purer the nitrogen products the better their nutritional value can be calculated and the more opportunities will be revealed for using them as fertilizer substitutes.
Prevent nitrogen emissions
It’s important to prevent nitrates leaching from the soil into groundwater.
“We’ve found that slightly fewer nitrates leach from mineral concentrates than from slurry and artificial fertilizers,” Schoumans said.
Researchers have measured emissions of ammonia and nitrous oxide into the air from mineral concentrate. Emissions were high when the concentrate was sprayed just above the surface. But when introduced into the soil, a large part of the emissions can be prevented.
“If the products are applied in a way that reduces emissions, they can compete with artificial fertilizers in terms of their environmental footprint,” he said.
Phosphate removal developed
Technologies also are being developed to remove phosphate from the solid fraction of manure. The company Groot-Zevert Vergisting of Beltrum, Netherlands, cooperated with Wageningen University & Research and the business community in the development of the Groene Mineralen Centrale or Green Mineral Plant. The installation produces mineral concentrate from manure's liquid fraction. It also extracts phosphate from the solid fraction using a new technology.
“The remaining organic matter is low in phosphate and is sold as a product called Green Effective Soil Improver,” Schoumans said. “The mineral concentrate is used to produce Green Field Manure by mixing it with other nitrogen products, some of which are recovered from other flows.”
Green Field Manure is being applied in a pilot collaboration called Fertilizer-free Achterhoek. It was launched in 2018 and involves LTO Noord – a farmers’ organization – as well as Wageningen University & Research and other stakeholders. The phosphate surplus extracted from manure as a phosphate mineral is used by the fertilizer industry or regions with a phosphate deficit.
“This alternative for nitrogen fertilization replaces artificial fertilizers used in the region,” Schoumans said. “At the same time it retains organic matter and minerals in the manure to the benefit of soil quality. The result is a nutrient cycle that's as closed as possible.”
The fermentation process at the Green Mineral Power Plant produces energy in the form of biogas, electricity and heat.
In the Ecoson pilot project in Son, in Noord-Brabant, manure from about 70 pig farms is used to produce biophosphate granules for export to phosphate-deficit farming regions in Europe. The project produces enough green gas annually to power 1,700 households. It also reduces carbon dioxide by 4,500 metric tons per year.
Poultry manure also is suitable for generating green energy through incineration, Schoumans said. That's being done by the company BMC in Moerdijk, also in Noord-Brabant. Manure from 400 poultry farms is being processed.
The manure's organic fraction is combusted and the flue gases are purified. But the nitrogen produced is released back into the air, he said. After incineration a small volume of ash remains. It’s rich in potassium and phosphorus and is suitable for export as fertilizer or for further processing in combination with other products. Visit wur.nl/en and search for "Oscar Schoumans" for more information.