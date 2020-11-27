With a well-planned strategy, using beef-on-dairy-breeding leads to genetic progress, manageable heifer inventories and valuable crossbred calves. But choosing the wrong beef sires can do more harm than good. There are three points to remember when selecting beef sires for one’s dairy.
1. Genetics created for dairy cows. Focus on sires that will provide good fertility and favorable calving traits. But don't overlook other economically relevant traits such as stillbirth and gestation length. Beef-on-dairy bulls should be homozygous black, polled, and excel in growth, feed intake and carcass quality.
2. Proven performance. Just as dairy-genetic evaluations are based on dairy sires mated to dairy cows, beef-genetic evaluations are based on beef sires mated to beef cows. After years of beef-on-dairy use, it’s becoming clear that data from beef-on-beef matings can’t accurately predict beef-on-dairy performance. Traditional selection for individual beef expected progeny differences is less effective than a balanced selection index that fully describes dairy profitability.
3. Beef supply-chain marketability. The beef-supply chain recognizes that not all black-hided animals are created equal. Without a clear strategy, dairy-beef crossbreds can grow and finish like a dairy animal rather than a beef animal. When selecting only the top fertility or calving-ease sires, the dairy will benefit. But the resulting calf may not excel in the beef-supply chain. Complementing dairy cows with the right beef sires creates consistent calves that buyers can confidently buy and continue to market.
When beef genetics are designed for dairy cows rather than chosen based on a few traits, it's much easier to avoid hidden costs.