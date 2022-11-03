Maximize crossbred calves for best value

Beef-on-dairy crossbreeding is still a relatively new concept for many calf raisers, but it offers an opportunity to add value to an operation. Calf raisers need to understand how to best manage and raise the calves for the greatest return on investment.
To optimize the value of beef-on-dairy calves, evaluate management practices and protocols for opportunities to drive calf health and growth. Better-quality crossbreds will keep buyers returning.
• Insist on quality colostrum. Dairy farms should treat crossbred calves just as they would their valuable replacement heifers for optimal immune function and health. The most important factor in colostrum management is providing an adequate amount of good-quality colostrum at the right time. It’s also recommended to use a scours vaccine in dams to provide passive immunization to calves via colostrum.
• Protect against respiratory disease. Many calf raisers are seeing excessive respiratory-disease rates in post-weaned crossbred calves. To successfully immunize those calves and prepare them for the challenges their immune system will face, use an intranasal vaccine in the first week of life and again at 30 days to 60 days of age. Vaccinate for respiratory disease with an approved injectable vaccine about four months to six months of age.
• Match nutrition to growth rates. Beef-on-dairy crossbred calves are built for growth so provide them the appropriate amount of milk and feed to match their ability for nutrient intake. In general follow best practices as you would for feeding any cattle. Meet or exceed nutrient requirements of calves based on size, gender and desired growth rate. Follow consistent feeding times and amounts and use good-quality rations with good bunk management. Monitor for acidosis and always provide fresh water and feed.
• Add value with implants. Growth-promoting implants work in all types of cattle to increase rate of gain and improve feed efficiency. That can potentially provide a 100-pound to 125-pound advantage in a 350-day to 400-day feeding period. For a newly weaned calf a low potency implant might be all it needs for a boost in performance. Using a combination implant during the last 100 days to 200 days on feed can provide a significant improvement in weight gain and muscle growth in steers and heifers.
• Treat bovine respiratory disease diligently. Early intervention is the best tool to successfully control bovine respiratory disease. Train workers to recognize the signs and symptoms of the disease so they know what to do and when to do it. Treatment protocols that include recommended post-treatment intervals should be established with a veterinarian. Work with the veterinarian to set disease thresholds for initiating metaphylaxis and administer a proven antibiotic solution to effectively control bovine respiratory disease.
Crossbreeding beef-on-dairy animals is likely here to stay. The outlook is more positive than ever. Raising crossbred calves is still new to many calf raisers, so it’s important to continuously monitor your success and improve on your program.
Calf raisers have the opportunity to add more value to beef-on-dairy calves through health and management practices that emphasize immune function and growth. Work closely with a veterinarian and nutritionist as well as Extension specialists and animal-health representatives to evaluate your management program and earn the greatest return on your calves.
Merck Animal Health develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of veterinary medicines and services, including products for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major farm- and companion-animal species. Visit www.merck-animal-health-usa.com for more information.