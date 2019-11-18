MADISON, Wis. – “To teach is to touch a life forever.”
Heather White says she would likely picture Barbara Barton as the face of that quote. She nominated Barton for the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
White is an associate professor of nutritional physiology in the dairy-science department at UW-Madison. Barton formally mentored two doctorate students, 11 master’s students and many undergraduate students, White said. Barton informally mentored or was a role model to countless more.
“Her passion for mentoring is a theme across her career,” wrote White in her nominating letter.
Barton mentored young scientists within the Balchem Animal Nutrition and Health team. She mentored graduate students and principal investigators working on collaborative research. She organized a technical-research meeting before the annual American Dairy Science Association meetings where research done in collaboration with Balchem could be presented by the researchers, to the company’s technical team. She encouraged graduate students to participate and present their research.
And she introduced them to other researchers or industry professionals. She advocated for aspects of each project that advanced a researcher’s primary goals, White said.
“My first interaction with her was when I received the Real Science Initiative Grant from Balchem,” White said. “As untenured faculty I appreciated her insights as well as mentoring on being a female academician in an agricultural department. She has been an incredibly influential mentor.
“Although she has been involved in many areas of cutting-edge research, her impact on the agricultural field has gone far beyond what is represented in peer-reviewed manuscripts. She has been a trailblazer as a scientist, as a woman in agriculture and as a continual mentor.”