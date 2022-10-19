 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merle Howard Award presented

Keenan Thygesen

Keenan Thygesen of Tunbridge, Vermont, earns the Merle Howard Award at the 2022 World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. He's majoring in animal science at the University of Minnesota. 

 World Dairy Expo

Keenan Thygesen of Tunbridge, Vermont, recently was named the Merle Howard Award winner at the 2022 World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Hard-working” and “a can-do attitude” are two descriptions of Thygesen. He served as secretary, vice president and president of his 4-H club. He also participated in his state’s quiz-bowl team, which competed at the National 4-H Dairy Knowledge Bowl competition in Louisville, Kentucky. He also was a delegate to the National 4-H Dairy Conference.

Thygesen competed in both Jeopardy and Quiz Bowl as a member of the New England Junior Holstein Association. He served as secretary for that group. A high school student at the Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire, he played baseball, basketball and was a member of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Scholars group.

The Vermont youth’s work with cattle-show strings ultimately led him to receiving the Merle Howard Award. He has shown animals in four breeds at World Dairy Expo – Ayrshire, Guernsey, Holstein, and Jersey. That included homebred animals in all four breeds.

Thygesen showed the first-place spring calf at the 2021 International Junior Guernsey Show. The calf also was named reserve junior champion of the. That same year he also was responsible for the daily care of the junior champion of the International Guernsey Show.

Along with his cousin, Thygesen earned third-place in the 2022 Ayrshire Junior Show with their homebred summer junior 2-year-old cow.

Thygesen earned fourth-place and fifth-place finishes at the two most recent youth fitting contests at World Dairy Expo. He has groomed cattle for many farms across the Northeast and Midwest. He interned at Luck-E Holsteins during the summer.

The son of Kyle and Jen Thygesen, Keenan Thygesen is a freshman at the University of Minnesota where he is majoring in animal science.

Merle Howard was a respected dairy-industry pioneer. Winner of the 1954 Klussendorf Award, he was a herd manager, Holstein classifier, and a sales and export businessman. He also served on the first National Dairy Shrine board of directors. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

