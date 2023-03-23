The use of plasma technology to capture methane in barn air and break it down into carbon dioxide is being led by researchers in Finland. The methane emissions generated in milk production account for about 50 percent of milk’s carbon footprint in Finland, according to Valio, a dairy-product manufacturer based in Helsinki.
Methane is a greenhouse gas, but it has a shorter, 28-times-more potent warming effect on the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. In the atmosphere methane decomposes into carbon dioxide in 10 years to 12 years.
There are about 1.8 million cattle farms with about 77 million cows in the European Union. The cows produce 158 metric tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent of methane per year. One cow produces about 33 pounds of methane per year. Agriculture accounts for 10 percent of the European Union’s greenhouse-gas emissions, and methane generated by ruminants accounts for 43 percent of emissions from agriculture, Valio stated.
The European Union Fit for 55 package aims to reduce the European Union’s greenhouse-gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and reach climate neutrality by 2050.
Achieving the target will require fast and cost-effective solutions, stated Valio.
“Our goal is to develop an eco-friendly, cost-effective technological solution that captures and breaks down methane in barn air,” said Juha Nousiainen, senior vice-president who heads the climate program at Valio. “This would enable us to cut the amount of barn-air methane that ends up in the atmosphere by as much as 90 percent. When we convert the methane released in barn air into carbon dioxide, the more potent warming effect of methane is decreased. This, in turn, reduces the climate impacts of milk production by an estimated 30 to 40 percent.”
The research project is headed by VTT Technical Research Center of Finland. Researchers there already have begun measuring and identifying the gas mixture in barn air. They’re measuring the gas mixture at Valio’s Arvela dairy farm in Pöytyä, Finland, where there are 240 cows.
Cold plasma is present in many products such as fluorescent tubes. It’s formed when electrons in the gas become hot enough.
“Cold plasma is used to break down methane by exciting the gas molecules in the barn air to react with the methane,” said Pekka Simell, a senior advisor at VTT. “This is done using electricity in a unit located outside the barn.”
The four-year, European Union-funded Carbon Neutral Milk – CANMILK – project is being conducted by researchers in Finland as well as in Belgium, England, Germany and the Netherlands.
