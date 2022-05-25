Milk studied as possible cancer fighter

Milk is being used as a vehicle to deliver cancer-fighting therapeutics to the brain in research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. If research results continue to look promising, the work could potentially lead to the development of genetically modified cows.
It’s possible to manipulate the body’s genetic function to reduce the growth of tissues, such as cancerous tumors. Scientists do that by directing a type of gene regulator known as siRNAs to targeted tissue.
Genetic signaling carried by the siRNAs halts genetic function that enables new tissue growth. But to date scientists have been unable to find an efficient way to deliver genes consistently to the targeted area and in sufficient quantity.
Milk offers a good chance to solve the problem because siRNAs are absorbed through food. Once ingested milk helps the genes accumulate naturally in the brain, according to Janos Zempleni, a professor in the department of nutrition and health sciences at Nebraska. He’s leading a project where researchers will hone milk-focused techniques for effective gene delivery.
They’ll use milk-transported siRNA genes to halt the growth function of a gene known as IDH1, whose mutations result in brain tumors. The research also offers hope in addressing rare brain-centered genetic abnormalities affecting young children, Zempleni said.
The team will use genetic science and chemistry to load exosomes, a natural nanoparticle in milk, with therapeutic material including siRNAs. Loading the material on cow’s milk exosomes would first require genetically modifying the cow. So researchers at present will culture MAC-T cells – similar in genetic composition to cow’s milk cells – to produce exosomes. Then they'll direct them to brain tumors in mice.
If the technology proves viable, large-scale production of exosomes will be needed to meet real-world patient demand. Laboratory cultures can supply only a small volume of exosomes whereas a cow can provide an ample number through its milk.
The Nebraska researchers aim to take a big step if their research reaches gene-delivery goals. They’ll seek to develop a genetically modified cow.
Such a cow would secrete “milk exosomes conducive to maximal delivery of RNA therapeutics to brain tumors in human cancer patients,” Zempleni said. “This could be a huge game changer if we get a funding agency to take the risk of developing these animals.”
Visit ianr.unl.edu for more information.
Geitner Simmons is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.