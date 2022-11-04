Milking Shorthorn Show winners named

Lazy M Wildside Genette-EXP recently was named intermediate champion and grand champion of the 2022 International Milking Shorthorn Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Genette is owned by Peter Vail of Englewood, Florida.
Pine-Valley-P Junebug-EXP was first named senior champion and then reserve grand champion of the show. The cow is owned by Corstar Farm - C and K Salzl and L, J and J James of Litchfield, Minnesota.
Molehill Lottery Caliente was named reserve senior champion. The winning 5-year-old cow is owned by Mike Gregory and Tyler Endres of Oxford, Wisconsin.
Henkeseen Royalty Reason-EXP was named first- place junior 3-year-old cow and then reserve intermediate champion of the International Milking Shorthorn Show. The cow is owned by Trent Henkes and Matt Henkes of Luana, Iowa.
Lands-Brook Knh Chilli-Pepper was named the junior champion. Also the first-place fall calf, Chili-Pepper is owned by Peter Vail of Englewood, Florida.
Heavenly Lookin Good-ET was named reserve junior champion. Also the winning winter yearling, Lookin Good is owned by Brian and Traci Neely of Utica, Pennsylvania.
Lazy M Farm LLC – Michael and Herman Maier of Stitzer, Wisconsin – was named premier breeder, premier exhibitor and premier breeder. North Stars Presto-ET-EXP was named premier sire.
Peter Vail of Englewood, Florida, was named premier exhibitor of the heifer show. Halpin Muddy Rockstar-TW was named premier sire of the heifer show.
Joe Sparrow of Owenton, Kentucky, and Matt Fry of Chestertown, Maryland, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They placed 243 entries in the 2022 International Milking Shorthorn Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.