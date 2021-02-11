National Dairy Quality awardees recognized

Several dairy farms recently were recognized for producing excellent quality milk by the National Mastitis Council. Judges considered somatic-cell count and standard plate count. Judges also evaluated each farm on milking routine, cow comfort, udder health-monitoring programs, treatment and prevention programs, herd health and animal welfare, and adherence to drug-use and record-keeping regulations. Six dairies earned a platinum award. Five of the award winners are from Wisconsin.
- Blue Star Dairy Middleton LLC – Art and Lori Meinholz of Middleton, Wisconsin
- Christop Dairy – Neil Christianson of Shiocton, Wisconsin
- Country Aire Farms – Tom, Mike, Nick, Matt, Craig and Jonathan Gerrits of Kaukauna, Wisconsin
- Riverside Dairy LLC – Andy Fisher and Tom and Jean Tienor of Reedsville, Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station of Stratford, Wisconsin
- Wilson Centennial Farm LLC – Brent, Nancy, Tyler and Ben Wilson of Carson City, Michigan
There were 19 gold and 21 silver award winners. The farms were selected from 115 applications submitted. Farms were nominated by industry professionals such as dairy-plant field staff, veterinarians, Extension specialists and Dairy Herd Improvement supervisors.
Gold award winners
- A&J Farms – Andy Schmitt and Jessica Tekippe of Fort Atkinson, Iowa
- Beattie Farms – Don Beattie of Holton, Michigan
- Brigeen Farms Inc. – Bill and Betsy Bullard of Turner, Maine
- Clover View Dairy LLC – Steve and Kim Fischer of Manitowoc, Wisconsin
- Crandall Dairy Farms LLC – Brad, Mark and Larry Crandall of Battle Creek, Michigan
- Endres Berryridge Farms LLC – Jeff, Steve and Randy Endres of Waunakee, Wisconsin
- Evergreen Dairy Farm LLC – Kris and Carla Wardin of Saint Johns, Michigan
- G&N Endres Farms LLC – Gary, Nancy and Tyler Endres of Waunakee, Wisconsin
- Kiko Farms – James, Louanne, Evan and Harrison Kiko of Paris, Ohio
- Larsen Farms – Burke and Lisa Larsen of Scottville, Michigan
- Mil-View Jerseys – Mark and Sara Ann Miller of Millersburg, Ohio
- Scott Martin of Quarryville, Pennsylvania
- Raterink Dairy Farm – Dennis, Brenda and Mike Raterink of Zeeland, Michigan
- Rusk Rose Holsteins Inc. – Eric, Carol and Evan Hillan of Ladysmith, Wisconsin
- Theisen Family Farm – Jonathon Theisen of Campbellsport, Wisconsin
- Tollgate Holsteins – Jim and Karen Davenport of Ancramdale, New York
- Valley Acres Dairy LLC Farm # 1 – Gene and Phyllis Speltz, Carey and Emily Tweten of Lewiston, Minnesota
- Valley Acres Dairy LLC Farm # 2 – Gene and Phyllis Speltz, Carey and Emily Tweten of Lewiston, Minnesota
- Van Polen Farms – Ken, Duane, Laurie, Mike and Beth VanPolen of Marion, Michigan
Silver award winners
- Bon Dale Farm – Dale Brinks of McBain, Michigan
- Bosscher Dairy – Michael Bosscher of McBain, Michigan
- Cantendo Acres-Grazeland Jerseys LLC – Thomas and Rosalie Noyes, Russel and Cheryl King of Creston, Ohio
- Clemens Dairy Farm Inc. – Eric and Shelly Clemens of West Branch, Michigan
- De Grins Oer Dairy – Tjerk and Ramona Okkema of Blanchard, Michigan
- Dorner Farms – Cory and Maria Dorner of Luxemburg, Wisconsin
- Gold Star Dairy Farm – Deb Reinhart, Dave Geiser and Manuel Valenzuela of New Holstein, Wisconsin
- Kleinhans Dairy Farm – Michael Kleinhans of Kiel, Wisconsin
- Koppenol Dairy Farms Inc. – Alan and Deborah Koppenol, and Ken Raterink of Coopersville, Michigan
- Lambarth Farms LLC – David and Kat Mageean of Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Me Pa Ni Tro Dairy Farm Inc. – Melvin and Patricia Pittman of Plum City, Wisconsin
- Michigan State University-Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center of Lansing, Michigan
- Mud Val-E Farm – John Christian and Rhoda Chupp of Sugarcreek, Ohio
- The Ohio State University of Wooster, Ohio
- Rubingh's Dairyland LLC – Marvin Rubingh of Ellsworth, Michigan
- Schroeder Bros. LLC – Daniel and Michael Schroeder of Caledonia, Minnesota
- Siegmund Farm LLC #1 – Leslie, Lewis and Lynn Siegmund of Kewaunee, Wisconsin
- Sperry Dairy Farm – Doug and Mark Sperry of Coldwater, Michigan
- Table Rock Farm, Inc. – Meghan Hauser and Maureen De Golyer of Castile, New York
- Valleyside Farm LLC – Tim Young of Woodstock, Connecticut
- Witmer Farms LLC – Tim, Paul and Marcus Witmer of Goshen, Indiana
The 2020 award program was sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, GEA, Ecolab, IBA Inc., Conewango, Cargill, “Hoard's Dairyman” and the National Mastitis Council. Nomination information for the 2021 awards program will be available in summer on the National Mastitis Council website and in “Hoard’s Dairyman” magazine. Visit nmconline.org for more information.