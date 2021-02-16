New equipment builds dairy-research capacity

The Dairy Innovation Hub in 2020 committed about $1 million for equipment to improve research capacity at the three participating campuses – the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls. To date about 20 funding awards have been made to researchers on the three campuses for research equipment. A few examples are featured.
A team at UW-Platteville purchased an Anton-Parr MCR 302 rheometer. The device can measure viscosity and other properties of semi-solids such as ice cream. One of the elements it measures is viscoelasticity, an important variable in customer satisfaction.
Bidhan Roy and Tom Zolper in the department of mechanical and industrial engineering at UW-Platteville are conducting sensory surveys to determine common features of customer satisfaction related to ice cream. Research in the subject area has been challenging because perceptions vary from person to person. Using the rheometer researchers can measure ice cream’s thickness, smoothness and viscosity and then conduct taste tests to determine the optimum combination to maximize creaminess.
Jennifer Van Os in the department of animal and dairy sciences at UW-Madison purchased 40 high-resolution security cameras to observe animal behavior. The cameras record and store video or time-lapsed footage on a secure network.
Observing animal behavior and quantifying behavioral outcomes are critical in animal-welfare research. Compared to live observation, video recording has several advantages. When humans are present cattle often alter their normal behavior. Video overcomes such issues. It also allows for continuous observation of animals. Recording the behavior of multiple animals at the same time also is more efficient for staff members. Repeated review of video footage leads to better, more thorough data analysis. Video footage also can be used on farms for staff training and management.
Van Os and her graduate students are using the video technology to better observe cattle at the Emmons Blaine Arlington Dairy Research Center. The camera system also is used by numerous other faculty and students working to improve feed efficiency, identifying calving times, metabolic disorders, image analysis, machine learning and more.
Matt Akins, in the department of animal and dairy sciences at UW-Madison and the UW-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station, has purchased automated feeding equipment for individual cow rations. As part of ongoing feed-efficiency research, the research station uses individual feeding gates to measure individual feed intakes for lactating cows or heifers. Individual animal measurements are critical data for estimating an animal’s efficiency and to make genomic predictions of efficiency.
There hadn’t been a good way to feed animals using individual gates. Station staff were weighing, mixing and feeding diets by hand. The process was time-consuming and also limited the use of the gate system.
“Improving the turnaround time of feeding trials for researchers needing feed-intake measurements allows studies to move faster and ultimately provides research results to the public more quickly,” Akins said.
He purchased an IH Rissler M740 mixer cart, a small system to feed total-mixed ration diets to cattle whose individual feed intake is measured. The mixer cart works well when paired with the Calan gate system that allows for individual cow feeding.
Sonja Maki and David Zlesak in the department of plant and earth science at UW-River Falls recently purchased a QuantStudio 3 quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction machine to measure gene expression and quantify nucleic acids. The machine will be used to help improve dairy forages.
Plant breeders work to improve the genetic potential of plants. That translates into good-quality feeds such as corn, soybeans and alfalfa for dairy cattle.
Many genetic gains start in the laboratory using techniques such as quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction to study gene expression. In forages such as alfalfa the technique can be used to study nodulation, disease susceptibility and resistance, and flowering.
Maki is working with an undergraduate student to measure the expression of flowering genes in legumes using quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction technology. Zlesak use the technology in plant-disease resistance and virus-detection projects.
They also will use the technology for a plant-tissue culture class to test regenerated plantlets for viruses.
“We’ll be able to learn our rate of success at virus elimination and hopefully have a clean version of the mother plant variety for future research applications," Maki said.
With specialized quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction equipment, the researchers said they will have new capacity for plant breeding and plant-physiology projects. They’ll also have the ability to more precisely measure nucleic acids and compare gene-expression levels between different plant tissues or across plant developmental stages. The instrument and associated supplies also expand faculty, staff and student capability and collaboration opportunities to engage in innovative research.
Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information.