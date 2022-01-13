 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nutrient-management planning approach

Nutrient-management planning approach

“A new approach to nutrient-management planning on Wisconsin dairy farms,” led by Scott Sturgul, an outreach program manager for the nutrient and pest management program. Damon Smith is collaborating on the research.

Project summary: Improving nutrient-management practices has significant potential for improving farm profitability and protecting water quality. The project seeks to create a digital and interactive nutrient-management planning workbook that trains farmers to develop functional nutrient-management plans. A combination of challenges in 2020 – COVID-19 restrictions, reduced staff and budget reductions – created an incentive to investigate less personnel-dependent mechanisms for delivering the Wisconsin Nutrient Management Farmer Education curriculum. The project will expedite development and release of the new approach to nutrient-management planning. The remote method will eliminate or reduce the need for physically close instructor-student contact, and allow for self-pace and self-instruction.

Scott Sturgul

Scott Sturgul

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Income streams need to expand
Dairy

Income streams need to expand

  • Updated

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently visited Hinchley Dairy Farm near Cambridge. After a tour of th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News