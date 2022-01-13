Nutrient-management planning approach

“A new approach to nutrient-management planning on Wisconsin dairy farms,” led by Scott Sturgul, an outreach program manager for the nutrient and pest management program. Damon Smith is collaborating on the research.
Project summary: Improving nutrient-management practices has significant potential for improving farm profitability and protecting water quality. The project seeks to create a digital and interactive nutrient-management planning workbook that trains farmers to develop functional nutrient-management plans. A combination of challenges in 2020 – COVID-19 restrictions, reduced staff and budget reductions – created an incentive to investigate less personnel-dependent mechanisms for delivering the Wisconsin Nutrient Management Farmer Education curriculum. The project will expedite development and release of the new approach to nutrient-management planning. The remote method will eliminate or reduce the need for physically close instructor-student contact, and allow for self-pace and self-instruction.