Nutrition-efficiency link begins at birth

Nutrition management is critical to overall herd health and productivity. The dairy industry also is learning more about how the connection between nutrition and efficiency begins at birth. It’s vital to deliver necessary nutrients to each cow, at correct stages of life, to maintain optimal output. Proper nutrition and an ideal rumen environment, appropriate animal growth, and condition all play a part in cow health and welfare and a farm’s overall success.
Nutrition can help strengthen cell-wall junctions to prevent leaky gut. The intestinal wall of a cow is only a single layer of cells bound together by “tight junctions” composed of protein. They’re responsible for regulating what comes in or through the cells and into the animal’s bloodstream. Volatile fatty acids produced in the rumen are important energy sources for intestinal epithelial cells. It’s also important that the rumen is a stable environment where rumen microbes can continue producing appropriate volatile fatty acids to ensure total gut health and function.
When animals are stressed those tight junctions in the intestinal epithelium start to separate and lose their integrity. That’s commonly known as leaky gut syndrome. Any stress – such as calving, feed changes, heat, transportation and disease – can contribute to the breakdown of the protein tight junctions in the epithelium of the intestines. A balanced diet and a diverse and resilient gut microbiome help to mitigate that stress and improve overall gut function.
An optimal rumen environment can help prevent subacute ruminal acidosis and lameness. Subacute ruminal acidosis is another stressor that can cause leaky gut. It happens when the rumen pH decreases to less than 5.6 for repeated or prolonged periods of time. Rumen pH that remains less than 5.6 for too long a time causes death of rumen microbes and a release of rumen-derived lipopolysaccharide into the rumen. The stress is another cause of leaky gut.
One way to combat the challenges is to work with a nutritionist to incorporate an immune-support feed additive. With the proper additive cows have a better chance of overcoming challenges, improving immune function, optimizing rumen and liver health, and maintaining consistent feed intake. A more robust and resilient rumen environment leads to more available nutrients, a better balance of volatile fatty acids and a more stable rumen pH. That can help provide better animal performance and less incidence of subacute rumen acidosis.
Growth and body condition. It’s well known that diseases during calf-hood can have life-long consequences. Being able to bolster a calf’s immune system, optimize rumen development and strengthen the gut microbiome to optimize her growth and condition will contribute to the success of the animal and ultimately the success of the farm.
The growth and body condition of an animal that's entering or re-entering the milking herd is important. A growing first-calf heifer has different energy needs and glucose needs than a third-lactation cow. Ensuring that animals entering the milking string are at the proper maturity, and that have the proper growth and condition directly relates to their health and productivity once there. Heifers that are immature entering the milking string will never produce the amount of milk as a counterpart who has reached appropriate maturity.
