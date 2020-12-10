Odor-control tips shared

About half of all neighbor complaints about livestock odors originate from land application of manure. A weather forecast and a little knowledge of odor dilution can be powerful tools for keeping neighbors happy or at least avoiding irate phone calls.
Incorporating manure into soil is always the best practice for controlling odor. Soil is an excellent filter for removing odors released by manure. But maintaining residue cover for protecting soil quality and erosion and conserving water doesn’t always allow for manure to be incorporated.
When manure can’t be incorporated, the next 36-hour period after application is critical. Good drying conditions in that period can significantly reduce the release of odors. The next two evenings in that period are the most likely time neighbors will notice odor.
Wind direction is the most critical information for selecting fields. Odor plumes travel in the same direction as wind. They generally don’t spread laterally. By identifying edges of the field perpendicular to the wind and the wind’s direction, one can quickly identify neighbors at greatest risk for odor as well as those unlikely to be impacted.
Figure 1 shows land-application site options. Field A presents a smaller risk to nearby neighbors. By choosing an application site one-half mile to the north of Field B for a southwest wind, the risk has been dramatically reduced. Paying attention to the wind-directional forecast for a 36-hour period after manure application allows a person to gauge the risk of odor affecting neighbors.
Application timing important
Recall a time when you observed a smoke cloud hanging near the ground. Often it’s observed when air temperatures are cooling and winds are light. That most commonly occurs during evening and nighttime hours. The smoke isn’t diluted and is being held near the ground for all to experience. Although we can’t see odors the same atmospheric conditions create the greatest odor potential for neighbors. See Table 1.
Odor plumes generally rise during daytime hours. They’re diluted with fresh air and are unlikely to be noticed by neighbors. Bright sunshine and warming air also help disperse odors. Greater wind speeds – especially at night – also encourage greater mixing of fresh and odorous air, thus reducing odor. Nighttime hours with reduced wind speeds are the conditions most likely to expose neighbors to odors from land application.
Weather forecasts helpful
Weather forecasts that provide wind direction and speed, sky conditions, and temperature can be valuable for deciding when and where to apply manure. “Aviation Weather Report and Forecast” shares important information in an easily reviewed visual format. To access a weather report visit usairnet.com/weather.
If waiting for more desirable weather conditions isn’t possible, check the forecasted nighttime wind direction. Use the information to select a land application site with the fewest downwind residences.
Picking the right weather conditions for land-applying manure may not improve one’s popularity in the community, but it can go a long way toward improving the community’s acceptance of livestock systems.
Visit usairnet.com and engineering.unl.edu/bse and search for "Rick Koelsch" for more information.
Rick Koelsch is a professor of biological systems engineering and animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Agri-View Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Agri-View.