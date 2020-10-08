Navigating different oral-electrolyte options, and when to offer them, can be a bit confusing. They’re not created equally; each one boasts different benefits, some have Donation Identification Number labels, and others are considered nutritional supplements. Choosing the correct one to help combat dehydration and metabolic acidosis in scouring calves, which to offer after transport and how to protect against heat stress can be overwhelming. It highlights the importance of keeping calves well-hydrated. This article focuses on supportive therapy for calves with dehydration due to diarrhea. Producers should talk to their herd veterinarians about the correct electrolyte profile for other situations.
The majority of dairy-calf mortalities result from complications due to diarrhea. Calves experiencing fluid loss from diarrhea will become dehydrated and develop varying degrees of metabolic acidosis as their blood reaches critically low pH. That stems from losses in manure, mineral imbalances in the blood, fermentation of nutrients that cannot be absorbed and malfunctioning kidneys.
Many signs of dehydration in calves are caused by metabolic acidosis – such as lethargy, lack of suckle reflex and reluctance to stand. To counter that effect and raise blood pH, offer an electrolyte containing an alkalinizing agent like acetate, propionate or bicarbonate. Acetate and propionate are preferable to bicarbonate. Those volatile fatty acids are precursors to glucose, facilitate sodium absorption in the small intestine and help maintain low pH in the abomasum. An acidic environment in the abomasum prevents bacteria like Escherichia coli and Salmonella from proliferating and reaching the small intestine, perpetuating diarrhea. A study by Heath et. al in 1989 noted that electrolyte solutions with bicarbonate reduced growth rates in milk-fed calves due to the impact on clot formation.
A calf with diarrhea loses sodium and other minerals in its manure, which also pulls water into its intestines, causing dehydration. In order to hydrate the calf, offer an electrolyte with sodium concentration between 90 and 130 mmol per liter to facilitate water absorption. Electrolytes that don’t have enough sodium won’t adequately restore hydration in the calf, and those with too much may run the risk of sodium toxicity if free-choice water is not available.
Severe diarrhea also causes intestinal damage in calves so they need help absorbing sodium, typically through amino acids like glycine, or a volatile fatty acid that’s absorbed in the intestine like acetate or propionate. Glucose can also help with sodium absorption. Electrolytes that are deemed “high energy” contain more glucose and tend to have greater osmolality, meaning a higher concentration of particles in the water. But if it’s too much it can make diarrhea worse and cause bloating by slowing abomasal emptying. Oral electrolytes should be between 250 and 300 mOsm per kilogram. Keep in mind that the amount of glucose in electrolytes will not provide enough energy for a young calf; milk feedings should be maintained. Mixing electrolytes into milk or milk replacer also creates too much osmolality and is not recommended.
Intestinal damage caused by severe diarrhea impairs the calf’s ability to absorb nutrients. Those nutrients pull water into the gut, which can make metabolic acidosis worse. The best way to feed calves experiencing diarrhea is to offer alternate feedings of milk or milk replacer, and electrolytes. It may be necessary to reduce the size of each feeding; offer smaller feedings with a nipple more often to improve digestion.
Recognizing early signs of illness and offering calves fresh clean water, along with milk feedings and electrolytes via a bottle or a teat bucket when they’re not feeding as quickly, or as much as normal, will give a producer the best chance for success. Milk feedings should not be administered via an esophageal feeder, although oral electrolytes may be if done with care not to damage the esophagus. Ensure products are mixed according to the package label.
Not every case of diarrhea calls for oral electrolytes; sometimes the dehydration level of the calf may necessitate intravenous therapy. Working with a veterinarian to help identify sick calves early, determining the best electrolytes for the herd and recognizing when to call for assistance is the key for success.