Winter has settled in with a vengeance. For feedlots that have the misfortune of being located smack-dab in the middle of Old Man Winter’s wheelhouse, day-to-day work processes can be challenging to say the least.
As a pen checker there’s no option to skip the task because I don’t feel like being cold, or I’m not in the mood. If I tried that I wouldn’t be employed for long. Everyone’s likely heard the expression “tough as a cowboy” or “when life gets tough, cowboy up.” Those can be accurate quotations for cowboys or pen checkers in general.
But here’s another to consider – “A cowboy’s life is tough; it’s even tougher if you’re careless.”
When I was young I would tackle anything without a thought, care or preparation – including extreme weather. That earned me frostbite, aching joints and numerous lingering health conditions. I learned the hard way there is nothing wrong with being prepared and smart about cold-weather riding gear.
When climbing out of bed on those frosty mornings, remember the key is to dress in layers. Try to wear front-buttoned or zippered items because they are much easier to peel off once warm. Avoid cheap slippery, shiny, noisy, bulky or billowy fabrics. GQ or Cosmopolitan magazine aren’t going to use a pen-checker picture on a winter cover.
Start with good underwear like synthetic fabric or wool; it’s breathable, keeping perspiration and moisture away. Wear good breeches or jeans with a long-sleeved sweater. Insulated thermal riding pants are also a good choice. Slippery ski pants are not; a person wearing them will soon be hanging off the side of the horse.
Any vulnerable areas will affect the entire rider. A pen checker needs to be able to concentrate on doing his or her job properly, looking for sick animals and handling them efficiently and humanely. Riders shouldn’t be spending time feeling sorry for themselves.
For coats and jackets, think high-collared or hooded with sleeves. They need wrists that can be tightened or fastened, as well as zippers or buttons that can open from the bottom to allow a better fit with warmth around the saddle and legs. Avoid tight-fitted coats that will “ride up” and catch around the saddle horn. They can be dangerous if one is in a bad situation or while dismounting.
When picking boots, keep in mind a “tough” image can still be displayed without those summer cowboy boots. Choose slightly oversized footwear with a quality insole, thick soles and good treads for grip. Keep in mind they must fit in the stirrups. If they don’t, change to an oversized stirrup for winter riding.
Use long gloves with a fleece or knitted lining, with a tough weatherproof exterior to reduce heat loss from the wrist area. There are available options warm enough to keep fingers from freezing but still allow the feeling, movement and workability required to ride properly. Wear breathable headwear like a knitted cap or balaclava along with a neck warmer or scarf.
Remember that layers are the biggest requirement. Something can always be removed in order to still be comfortable doing the job.
If when waking the thermometer reads minus-30-something and the wind is howling, there’s no shame in admitting that sometimes it’s just too cold to ride – even for us old “tough” pen checkers. On those days just give a nod to Old Man Winter, leave the riding clothes behind, put on layers that will work for walking and prepare for a long trek through the pens.