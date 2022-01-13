“Dairy and environment online course development,” led by Rebecca Larson, an associate professor and Extension specialist in the department of biological systems engineering. Horacio Aguirre-Villegas is collaborating on the research.
Project summary: A significant amount of research-based information concerning dairy environmental sustainability has been published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The information can guide stakeholders on developing pathways to improve environmental impacts while maintaining farm profitability. But the information isn’t reaching stakeholders. The project aims to develop information into online courses for farmers, other dairy professionals, and interested citizens.
The courses will provide information on design, practices and environmental impacts of dairy farms. One course will address broad environmental challenges faced by dairy farmers. Three courses will focus on different management systems. Three other courses will address manure management.