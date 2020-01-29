FOX LAKE, Wis. – Past, present and future … Katy Schultz recently reflected on her life.
She was selected as a finalist in the 2020 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Awards program. The program annually recognizes young farmers for outstanding achievements in agriculture and their communities.
Schultz and her siblings – Kari Schultz and Nick Schultz – own and operate Trifecta Farms Inc., a dairy and cropping operation near Fox Lake. Together they milk more than 400 cows and farm about 2,000 acres. Each has an area of responsibility.
“I manage anything with a heartbeat,” said Katy Schultz with a smile. “That means cows, calves and heifers as well as people.”
The siblings farm with the help of six employees.
Nick Schultz manages the cropping operation; Kari Schultz manages the farm’s finances. The siblings in 2008 formed Trifecta Farms. Their parents, Keven and Cheryl Schultz, also farm but their operation is separate from the children’s corporation.
Prior to joining the farm full-time in 2012, Katy Schultz worked for five years in marketing and communications for Agri-Nutrition Consulting in DeForest, Wisconsin. During that time she also worked mornings, nights and weekends at the farm. Being able to work with her family and seeing the circle of life are her favorite parts of farming, she said.
“Working with my family truly is a dream,” she said. “My siblings are my best friends.”
Her mentors have been her parents but also many others, she said.
“My parents mentored me in daily cow management, the farm business, the environment and community involvement,” she said.
Tari Costello, her agriculture teacher at Waupun High School, helped her gain confidence.
“She pushed me – but in a good way,” Schultz said. “She helped me to become an independent thinker and leader. And she went from being my teacher to my friend.”
Costello said, “Katy was an outstanding student. She was quiet as a freshman but later found her voice.”
That voice has served her well; Schultz served two years as president of the Waupun FFA. And today she’s a member of the Waupun FFA Alumni. She mentors students and helps them learn how to interview for jobs.
She also serves as vice-president of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin. She’s learned about servant leadership from the organization’s movers and shakers.
“Katy is a leader; she’s high energy, very forward-thinking and amazing,” said Shelly Mayer, executive director of PDPW
She nominated Schultz for the outstanding young-farmer award.
“She has a ‘can-do’ attitude,” Mayer said. “It’s been a difficult time in the dairy industry, but it’s inspiring to watch Katy and her siblings work together. They have a strong family core – taking care of one another, their kids and their community. That’s what we look for in terms of nominating someone for the award.”
The three Schultz siblings have five children among them. When thinking of the future Katy Schultz said she wants them to have the opportunity to farm.
“I’m proud of the fact we’ve had a successful transition and that our farm is viable,” she said.
But the past year was particularly challenging. With fluctuating milk prices she and her family worked to adjust “on the fly,” she said.
“We concentrated on growing more of our feed inputs, with the exemption of vitamins and minerals,” she said. “We also took a stronger approach to grain marketing by doing some forward contracting.”
She sees both challenges and opportunities in the future. Dairy producers will need to become more nimble and react more quickly to changes in consumer demands and markets, she said. And she has future goals.
“We always strive to be better,” she said. “Not bigger … better.”
Her family has managed about the same number of cattle since the mid-1990s, she said. The milking herd averages 85 pounds of milk per day.
Schultz also has set as her goal improving the quality of life, especially for the farm’s employees.
“We’re focusing more on work-life balance,” she said. “We want to be a respected employer.”
Of being selected a finalist in the Wisconsin Outstanding Young farmer program, Schultz said, “I’ve known and admired farmers who have been selected before. When I found out who else was nominated this year, I was humbled. They’re the rock stars of our dairy industry.”
The Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer awards program was held Jan. 24-26 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Visit wi-oyf.org for more information.