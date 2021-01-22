Outstanding farmers habitually try new ideas

WATERLOO, Wis. – The approach that Shane and Jennifer Sauer take to dairy farming and leadership might best be reflected in the quote, “If you never try, you’ll never know.”
The Sauers are willing to try new technologies on their Waterloo-area dairy farm. Shane Sauer was willing to serve in a dairy-producer cooperative to better understand markets. And the couple travels to area schools to give kids the opportunity to learn more about farming.
The Sauers recently were recognized for their efforts by being chosen as finalists in the 2021 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer awards program. They are one of five couples chosen as finalists.
“It’s rewarding,” Jennifer Sauer said. “We so often become stuck in the groove of everyday life; we forget how far we’ve come. We’re grateful for family and friends who have supported us in this journey and hope we continue to make them proud.”
The Sauers in 2012 took over ownership of Sauer Dairy LLC from his parents, Jerald and Bonnie Sauer. Shane Sauer represents the third generation of his family to farm the Waterloo dairy; the farm was established by his maternal grandparents, Oscar and Emma Behling.
“Shane’s passion for farming came from his grandfather (who passed away in 1997),” Jennifer Sauer said. “He was empowered by his faith and determination. His grandfather taught him that no matter what, you never give up.”
After graduating in 1998 from Waterloo High School, Shane Sauer farmed with his family. Meanwhile Jennifer – then Jennifer Taylor – graduated in 1999 from Rio High School. After graduation she farmed with her parents on their 60-cow dairy farm. In 2007 she accepted a job as an artificial-insemination technician for ABS Global. She later became an independent sales representative for Semex USA.
The couple met and were married in 2009. They have two children – Cole Sauer, 11, and Brooke Sauer, 8. In 2020 Jennifer Sauer joined the farm full-time due to family circumstances and the children needing to attend school online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sauers milk 150 cows; in total they manage a herd of 350 Registered Holsteins. They also farm 650 acres, growing alfalfa, corn, soybeans and wheat. And they plant cover crops.
She focuses on calf care and cow care as well as recordkeeping and the farm’s finances. She also helps do fieldwork when needed during planting and harvesting.
He focuses on the reproduction program, cow care and the cropping operation. The Sauers have focused on developing genetics with strong immune systems. They have established daily, weekly and monthly checklists for their reproduction program, Shane Sauer said.
Dr. Richard Ruder, veterinarian with the Mayville Animal Clinic in Mayville, Wisconsin, said the Sauers pay close attention to details.
“That’s how they stand out and have grown,” he said. “They constantly strive to make improvements on their farm. They understand the importance of cow comfort, animal-health and vaccination protocols, and reproductive performance.”
Andy Wyse, a dairy consultant with Tiger Farms near Neosho, Wisconsin, has worked with the Sauers on their dairy-nutrition program since 2003. He also noted the Sauers’ attention to detail.
“They follow rations to a ‘t,’” he said.
Jennifer Sauer said of working with Wyse, “We like to have another set of eyes to look at situations.”
The Sauers are open to trying new technology when it makes sense for their operation, Wyse said. Their use of rumination collars, for example, has paid huge dividends in terms of improved animal health and reproduction.
Jennifer Sauer said, “We educate ourselves with new and upcoming technology as much as possible. Technology and genetics play a big role in today’s operation. You definitely need to be open to trying new things to grow your operation and make it the best it can be. We try to keep an open mind and decide what areas of our operation need advancements. If something isn’t working we determine why and implement a strategy to change it.”
Wyse said, “We need young farmers like the Sauers. They do things the right way.”
Young farmers have needed to persevere through challenging times in the past few years, including 2020 with its effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The biggest challenge we faced in 2020 was not having a market for our milk,” Shane Sauer said.
He has served for the past couple of years on the board of the Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative.
“Our board members met on a weekly and sometimes daily basis to discuss the crisis of milk dumping and depressed markets,” he said. “The cooperative made decisions to de-pool some milk from the federal order, and made products that were readily available for sale to the public and food pantries.”
Larry Hermanson, the cooperative’s general manager, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic the board of directors’ terms have been extended by a year. He admires Sauer’s willingness to serve on the board.
“Shane wanted to learn and better understand market conditions,” Hermanson said.
He explained that was following the announcement in April 2017 that Grassland Dairy Products would stop purchasing milk from 67 farmers because it had lost Canadian customers for ultra-filtered milk. The Sauer farm was among those farms. Rolling Hills agreed it would purchase the Sauer milk
“I admire Shane’s interest and drive to serve on the board,” Hermanson said. “At first he was quiet and listened. As he gained understanding he expressed more of his opinions. He looks like he really enjoys being on the board.”
The Sauers travel to schools and day-care centers to talk to children about dairy and dairy farming.
“(It’s been) mind blowing,” Jennifer Sauer said. “So many children have no clue about where their food comes from.”
The couple also advocates for agriculture.
“We’d like the general public to know that dairy farming is not a job to us but our livelihoods,” she said. “We take the necessary steps to ensure we produce a wholesome quality product for the world to enjoy.”
Visit wi-oyf.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.