Outstanding youth recognized

The Wisconsin Holstein Association has selected several “12 & Under Recognition and Young Distinguished Junior Member” award recipients. The recipients are featured.
Royce Booth is the 10-year-old son of Chris Booth and Courtney Booth of Booth-Haven Holsteins of Plymouth. Royce Booth in 2020 had two homebred special heifers, and earned District 10 Junior Champion and Sheboygan County Fair Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Supreme Champion Showman.
Justin Brandel is the 11-year-old son of Matthew Brandel and Tracy Brandel. The family partners in Straussdale Holsteins LLC, where they milk 175 Registered Holsteins in Lake Mills. The Lake Mills Middle School sixth-grader helps with various farm chores and works with show calves. He participates in 4-H, Junior Holstein events, and various dairy-promotion activities in his community.
Evan Brey is the 10-year-old son of Tony Brey and Moriah Brey of Sturgeon Bay. The family co-owns Brey Cycle Farm LLC, a 700-cow Registered Holstein farm. The Southern Door Elementary School fourth-grader works with his animals, reads Holstein bull proofs, and learns Holstein facts.
Kayla Buttles is the 11-year-old daughter of Andy Buttles and Lynn Buttles of Stone-Front Farm near Lancaster, Wisconsin. The Lancaster Middle School sixth-grader attends events with the Merry Mixers 4-H club and prepares and shows her cattle.
Makenna Gilbertson is the 11-year-old daughter of Erik Gilbertson and Brenda Gilbertson of Hollandale. The Pecatonica Elementary School fifth-grader helps with calf chores at her family’s Gildale Holsteins. She’s also interested in record keeping and pedigrees and is beginning to learn more about sires and making mating decisions. She’s a member of the Blue Ribbon 4-H Club and the Iowa County Junior Holstein Association. She participates in dairy bowl, dairy judging and has exhibited at national, state, district and county levels.
Madison Harbaugh, 10, is the daughter of Lynn Harbaugh and Sara Harbaugh of Marion. Madison Harbaugh is a fifth grader at St. Martin Lutheran School in Clintonville. She’s involved with Bella-View Holsteins, a registered-heifer operation. She works with about 10 show heifers daily. With her family, she exhibits at county, district, state and national shows. She is a member of the Shawano County Junior Holstein and participates in dairy bowl, judging and speaking contests. She also is a member of the County Line 4-H Club.
Vivian Lichty is the daughter of Steve Lichty and Dori Lichty of Beaver Dam. The family milks Registered Holsteins and Jerseys. In addition to showing at district, state and national shows, the St. Stephen’s Lutheran School sixth-grader participates in dairy bowl, dairy judging and the Holstein public speaking contest. She’s a treasurer for the Hyland Prairie 4-H Club.
Miles Rickert is the 12-year-old son of Andrew Rickert and Shannon Rickert of Van Dyne. The St. Paul’s Lutheran School sixth-grader is involved in his family’s 1,020 cow Registered Holstein farm. He’s a member of the Fond du Lac Junior Holstein Association and participates in dairy bowl. He’s also a member of the Hands of Friendship 4-H Club.
Cameron Ryan is the 12-year-old son of Chad Ryan and Amy Ryan of Fond du Lac. The Lomira Middle School seventh-grader is involved in his grandparents’ dairy farm, Ryan-Vu Holsteins. He helps with feeding heifers, caring for his show heifers, milking cows and other choses. He shows cattle at local, district, state and national levels. He also competes in dairy bowl, dairy jeopardy and dairy-judging contests.
Braelyn Sarbacker is the 10-year-old daughter of Joe Sarbacker and Sarah Sarbacker of Verona. Braelyn Sarbacker shows Holsteins and is a member of the Paoli 4-H Fireballs 4-H Club and the Dane County Junior Holstein Association.
Madison Sarbacker is the daughter of Nick Sarbacker and Jessica Sarbacker. The fifth-grader helps her family operate Heritage Holsteins and Agnew Farms near Whitewater, where they grow corn and soybeans and are developing a small herd of Registered Holsteins. Madison is involved in 4-H and showing calves at her local shows.
Payton Sarbacker is the 12-year-old daughter of Joe Sarbacker and Sarah Sarbacker of Verona. He shows Holsteins and is involved in dairy judging and participating at the Junior Holstein Convention. She is a member of the Paoli 4-H Fireballs 4-H Club and the Dane County Junior Holstein Association.
Visit wisholsteins.com for more information.