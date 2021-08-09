Pairing automation, estrus synchronization provides benefits

Estrus synchronization programs are an effective reproductive-management tool. But they also have disadvantages. They require significant labor and scheduling commitments and can be costly. Synchronization programs also increase human interactions with cows, which can disrupt cow routines and behavior. Many dairies are finding that pairing automated heat detection with targeted synchronization programs offers a way to optimize reproductive-program efficiency, manage costs and reduce cow-human interactions.
“Intensive estrus-synchronization programs have aided dairy producers in achieving pregnancy rates that were once deemed unachievable,” said Tara Bohnert, business-development manager at Nedap Livestock Management. “Now dairy producers are looking toward the future and how they can build on success in a more sustainable way. Combining automated heat detection with a synchronization program can offer even more benefits today and in the future.”
Automated heat-detection systems are adept at identifying cows in estrus because they monitor cows 24/7. Beyond signs the human eye can see, automated systems also monitor cow activity and more subtle changes in behavior in relation to normal cow patterns. The systems also help pinpoint optimal insemination timing to increase the odds of a successful pregnancy.
“A 1,000-cow dairy that used automated heat detection saw 21-day pregnancy rates increase from 18 percent to 34 percent, Bohnert said. “The improved reproductive performance totals about $49,000 in added value.”
A big advantage to automated heat detection is finding cows that are already cycling before the end of their voluntary waiting period. They can be bred on natural heats. But just as importantly, automation can help identify cows that aren’t showing signs of estrus. That has two benefits.
- One can find anovular cows and put them into a synchronization protocol. An average 23 percent of dairy cows are anovular at first insemination. Even at later breedings more than a quarter of the cows open and eligible for breeding aren't ovulating normally.
- One can find cows that are ovulating but don’t show visible signs of heat.
Data from a large farm using an activity-monitoring system with automated heat detection revealed increased activity in about 70 percent of lactating cows. Of those animals 20 percent were anovular and 10 percent were ovulating without showing signs. Researchers concluded that synchronization protocols were beneficial to inseminate cows not detected with increased activity by the automated system.
"Finding the open cows, especially those that are anovular or aren't showing heats, is a significant benefit of the system," Bohnert said. "These are the animals that require additional attention and gain the most advantage from an estrous-synchronization intervention. The information helps one use synchronization protocols as a prescriptive solution rather than a one-size-fits-all program.”
Let cows be cows
Cows crave consistency. So fewer changes to their regular activities enable them to spend more time doing what they prefer to do – eating, lying and producing milk. With automated heat-detection systems, cows spend more time in pens with ample access to feed and water, and less time with people.
With automated heat detection only cows identified as being in estrus or those flagged as being anovular are diverted for a short time from their regular routine. They’re either inseminated or are enrolled in a synchronization protocol as needed. They they can rejoin their herd mates as quickly as possible.
