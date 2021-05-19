Pneumonia strikes all ages

In the dairy world bovine respiratory disease is mainly thought of as a post-weaning event. But bovine respiratory disease, or pneumonia, can affect every animal at any stage of life. Successful management involves a holistic, 360-degree approach.
When farmers invest in good bovine respiratory disease-management practices – from birth to an animal’s last lactation – they’ll likely see a good return on investment. They’re protecting the animal’s lifetime performance and even its offspring’s lifetime performance. An ideal management program has three phases.
Phase one: newborns
Respiratory disease affects calves earlier than many dairy farmers may realize. It’s the source of 22.5 percent of deaths in unweaned heifers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
The first and one of the most important forms of protection farmers can provide newborn calves is quality colostrum. It defends them against the most common viral and bacterial infections. Calves should receive four quarts of colostrum immediately after birth, followed by a second feeding eight hours later.
Providing high-quality colostrum is key. A study conducted by Kimberley Morrill of Cornell University showed that as much as 60 percent of maternal colostrum fed to newborn dairy calves may be inadequate. To boost quality, focus on dry cows. Ensuring that they’re comfortable and have proper nutrition will help them produce better colostrum. Administering a vaccine about the time of dry off can help keep the cow healthy. It also enhances her colostral antibody levels.
Once calves have received colostrum it’s time to think about vaccination. Calves can be vaccinated with intranasal vaccines as early as three days of age and again at 30 days of age with injectable modified-live virus vaccines.
Antibodies absorbed from colostrum can interfere with the development of immunity from modified-live virus vaccines for several months after birth. So it’s important to administer a vaccine proven to develop immunity in calves even in the presence of colostral antibodies.
House newborn calves in a stress-free, clean environment with good ventilation. If possible keep them from spreading respiratory disease by preventing nose-to-nose contact. If two or three calves are housed in the same pen, it’s still important to prevent nose-to-nose contact between pens.
Despite all farmers do to keep calves healthy, animals can still experience bovine respiratory disease. But farmers can get a head start on the problem with diagnostics. Identifying signs and diagnosing the disease early, almost when the animal is on the verge of becoming sick, is when one will have the best treatment results. Early diagnosis can be a challenge, but there are tools that can help.
- An ultrasound can detect subclinical bovine respiratory disease cases when producers can’t see visible symptoms. Many veterinarians are trained in how to perform an ultrasound on lungs and can help identify cases earlier.
- Calf health-scoring charts that use several clinical signs of bovine respiratory disease can help producers diagnose calves more rapidly and objectively. The University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of California-Davis have printable charts that can be posted in a calf barn.
Ultrasounds and calf health-scoring charts can be implemented at the pre-weaning phase. But they also should continue to be used post weaning.
Phase two: weaning
Weaning is a stressful, risky time for calves. There are three factors to focus on during weaning.
- Control stocking density. Providing calves with enough space to eat reduces stress and the spread of disease. Don’t move newly weaned, vulnerable calves into very large groups immediately. Consider putting them in groups of no more than 10 animals and then gradually increase the numbers.
- Nutrition is a major component of avoiding disease at any phase of an animal’s life, but especially when calves switch from milk to a roughage diet. If done incorrectly calves can experience an energy deficit in which their immune system becomes compromised. Farmers will know something is wrong if they see newly weaned calves losing weight. Switching calves to a roughage diet should be done gradually with the guidance of a nutritionist who can help determine the amount and type of feed needed to transition diets smoothly.
- Good ventilation is important for animals at every age, especially with indoor housing. If there’s inadequate air exchange and bacteria buildup there will likely be an increase in respiratory problems. Check with a veterinarian to ensure ventilation rates are appropriate for the time of year. More air changeovers are necessary in summer than in the winter.
Phase three: breeding-age animals
Some of the same viruses that cause respiratory disease in calves also cause reproductive problems in cows and springing heifers. That’s why continued vaccination is critical. Immunizing animals with appropriate vaccines protects their respiratory and reproductive health. It also ensures the health of their newborn calf.
Although it’s not as common, adult cows and breeding-age heifers can become sick from bovine respiratory disease. Stress can suppress an animal’s immune system and provide an entry for viruses and bacteria to invade the lower respiratory tract. If you’re seeing cases of bovine respiratory disease talk with a veterinarian. Discuss areas that may be potentially causing stress, such as overcrowding, poor ventilation, nutritional challenges and the presence of animals persistently infected with bovine viral diarrhea virus.
Treatment to be considered
When animals do need to be treated for bovine respiratory disease, keep the following in mind when discussing antibiotic options with a veterinarian.
- Ensure the antibiotic is labeled for your class of animals. Some bovine respiratory disease antibiotics can be used only for non-lactating cattle – younger than 20 months of age.
- If diagnostics were done, work to find an antibiotic that’s labeled against the identified bacterial pathogen. If diagnostics weren’t done, select an antibiotic based on general activity against Mannheimia haemolytica, Pasteurella multocida, Histophilus somni and Mycoplasma bovis.
- Following the label is an essential part of successful treatment. Product labels contain important information, such as the correct route of administration and the dose needed based on an animal’s weight.
A bovine respiratory disease-control program is a sound investment to make at every phase of an animal’s life. Visit boehringer-ingelheim.us for more information.
Dr. Mark van der List is a doctor of veterinary medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim