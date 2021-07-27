Pneumonia underestimated threat in cows

Pneumonia is like a thief in the night. It’s difficult to detect, but it steals from one’s bottom line and losses can be devastating. Once animals reach 6 months to 8 months of age, they’re typically thought to be at much less risk of contracting pneumonia. But it can still be a serious health concern for adult animals.
Pneumonia is the cause of 11 percent of all mortalities in adult dairy cows. That number indicates farmers are still struggling to identify and treat cows with pneumonia in a timely manner. But there are practices one can implement to better manage the threat and improve overall cattle health.
Diagnostics is the most important aspect of pneumonia management. Cows are instinctively good at masking illnesses. Without paying close attention farmers can lose animals without recognizing the severity of the disease. The sooner clinical signs are identified the more likely cattle are to respond to treatment.
- reduced appetite
- fever – a temperature greater than 103 degrees Fahrenheit
- increased respiratory rate – more than 40 breaths per minute
- lethargy
- decreased milk production
- cough
- nasal discharge
- arched back
Cows can show any combination of symptoms. If a cow dies unexpectedly, or after having non-specific signs of illness, it’s important to ask a veterinarian to perform a necropsy.
Call for backup, treatment
Once pneumonia has been determined as the culprit, it’s time to call for backup and select the appropriate treatment. Work with a veterinarian on a treatment protocol that involves an antibiotic. The antibiotic should target the specific pathogens impacting the farm operation. The protocol should closely follow the antibiotic’s label. A treatment plan is irrelevant if the label isn’t followed.
How an antibiotic is administered will impact efficacy and the withdrawal period. Ensure the antibiotic is dosed appropriately, use a clean needle, and give the injection in the animal’s neck versus its hindquarter.
Once a cow has been treated with an antibiotic, producers often ask whether it makes sense to put the animal in a hospital pen. On one hand cows are monitored more frequently and have less competition for feed and water in the hospital pen. But cows have a social hierarchy and it takes them a few days to reestablish that hierarchy anytime there’s a pen move.
The extra attention and space generally outweigh the concerns related to pen moves or disruption of the cow’s social standing. But that is a conversation that’s best had with a veterinarian. The veterinarian understands each operation’s needs and can offer the best advice.
Implement a security system, prevention
Prevention is the security system that stops the pneumonia break-in from happening. There are five areas that farmers can discuss with a veterinarian and nutritionist.
- Implement a sound vaccination program. Administer an annual modified-live virus vaccine that’s labeled to protect cows against the most common respiratory viruses.
- Ensure cows are fed a well-balanced diet. Proper nutrition contributes to proper immune function.
- Maintain strong biosecurity. Consider testing or quarantining new additions to the herd. The viruses or bacteria that most often cause pneumonia circulate among cows just as viruses that cause the common cold circulate among people.
- Reduce cow stress. Stress can lead to immunosuppression – especially at calving time. A focus on cow comfort and other management practices – such as avoiding overcrowding, using low-stress handling techniques, and good calving management – can help reduce stress and improve cow health.
- Keep detailed treatment records. Review records with a veterinarian to evaluate whether a different antibiotic needs to be chosen or if more attention needs to be paid to earlier diagnosis and more aggressive treatment.
Dr. Jennifer Roberts is a doctor of veterinary medicine at Boehringer Ingelheim.