Post-calving diagnostic tools in development

EAST LANSING, Michigan – About 75 percent of diseases in adult dairy cows occur in the first month after calving. Mastitis and metritis are two of the most serious diseases. The ailments can cause deterioration in reproductive performance and reduce milk production. They also can cause lameness and – in severe cases – death.
Angel Abuelo, an assistant professor in the Michigan State University-College of Veterinary Medicine, is working to develop diagnostic tools that predict major illnesses during dairy cows’ transition from late gestation to early lactation. He recently was awarded a $642,000 grant for his work by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
“The ability to prevent the establishment of transition dairy-cow diseases is a significant unfulfilled need of the dairy industry,” Abuelo said. “Despite advances in research on prevention and treatment, overall disease incidence has remained stable with few exceptions. There’s a knowledge gap we need to fill in terms of being able to identify disease risk so we can be proactive.”
Research in the past decade has highlighted oxidative stress as a primary culprit of disease development. It’s caused by an event requiring increased metabolic demand, such as calving, and the resulting imbalance between reactive oxidative species and antioxidant defenses. Reactive oxidative species are present in lesser amounts in times of minimal stress, but elevated levels result in cellular damage.
In human medicine there’s an oxidative-stress biomarker associated with disease risk assessment called plasma isoprostane. Abuelo and his team hypothesize that examining the same biomarker during late gestation may be effective in predicting dairy cow disease.
The team at Michigan State will evaluate blood samples taken three weeks prior to expected calving from 360 cows on eight dairy farms. The researchers will conduct molecular-level analyses. Then they’ll identify the critical threshold of plasma isoprostane concentrations that lead to disease.
The cows will be selected to represent common U.S. dairy-herd demographics – with one-third in their first lactation, one-third in the second lactation, and one-third in the third lactation.
The timing of the blood samples was chosen because that’s when cows are usually already sorted and moved to close-up pens, Abuelo said. It would give producers adequate time to implement nutritional interventions to prevent disease development.
Researchers will test nutritional strategies to determine the extent to which they affect biomarker concentrations, improve immune function and decrease disease.
“The long-term goal is to improve the health and well-being of dairy cattle during this vital stage in their productive lives using nutritional methods,” Abuelo said. “Because we’re focused on prevention, this also will ideally reduce the use of antimicrobials and development of antimicrobial-resistant bacteria.”
Cameron Rudolph is a communications manager with Michigan State University-AgBioResearch.