Post-secondary teams place

The State University of New York-Cobleskill recently won first-place overall in team competition at the International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contest. The contest was held Oct. 2 at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.
The team from Kaskaskia College of Centralia, Illinois, won second-place overall. Modesto Junior College, Michigan State University and University of Minnesota-Crookston placed third through fifth, respectively. Teams and individuals receiving recognition are listed.
Top five teams – overall
1. State University of New York-Cobleskill, 2,264, team members – Karrie Ayer, Addison Hubbell, Kailey Kuhn and Kyler Meisner, coached by Carrie Edsall
2. Kaskaskia College, 2,260, team members – Jackson Brammeier, Nick Hammer, Jacob Raber and Naomi Scott, coached by Aaron Heinzmann
3. Modesto Junior College, 2,241, team members – Alayna Azevedo, Anthony Diniz, Avery Oliveira and Hartley Silva, coached by Nicole Morris
4. Michigan State University, 2,122, team members – Juanita Bulloch, Collin Galbraith and Tyler Klopfenstein, coached by Joe Domecq, Kirby Krogstad and Sarah Black
5. University of Minnesota-Crookston, 2,052, team members – Katherine Hills, Lily Krona, Katelyn Mack and Kaitlyn Rux coached by Harouna Maiga
Top 10 individuals – overall
1. Jacob Raber, 784, Kaskaskia College
2. Kailey Kuhn, 777, State University of New York-Cobleskill
3. Hartley Silva, 766, Modesto Junior College
4. Addison Hubbell, 751, State University of New York-Cobleskill
5. Anthony Diniz, 749, Modesto Junior College
6. Naomi Scott, 741, Kaskaskia College
7. Karrie Ayer, 736, State University of New York-Cobleskill
8. Nick Hammer, 735, Kaskaskia College
9. Juanita Bulloch, 727, Michigan State University
10. Avery Oliveira, 726, Modesto Junior College
Top five teams – reasons
1. Kaskaskia College, 662, coached by Aaron Heinzmann
2. State University of New York-Cobleskill, 651, coached by Carrie Edsall
3. Modesto Junior College, 649, coached by Nicole Morris
4. Michigan State University, 602, coached by Joe Domecq, Kirby Krogstad and Sarah Black
5. University of Minnesota Crookston, 555, Harouna Maiga
Top individuals – reasons
1. Nick Hammer, 231, Kaskaskia College
2. Kailey Kuhn, 226, State University of New York-Cobleskill
3. Addison Hubbell, 222, State University of New York-Cobleskill Junior College
4. Naomi Scott, 217, Kaskaskia College
People are also reading…
5. Anthony Diniz, 216, Modesto Junior College
6. Avery Oliveira, 216, Modesto Junior College
7. Jacob Raber, 214, Kaskaskia College
8. Collin Galbraith, 208, Michigan State University
9. Karrie Ayer, 203, State University of New York-Cobleskill
Top teams – practical contest
1. Modesto Junior College, 737
2. Southwest Technical College #1, 675
3. Kaskaskia College, 656
4. Southwest Technical College #2, 601
Top teams – linear contest
1. Kaskaskia College, 340
2. Modesto Junior College, 315
3. Southwest Technical College #1, 300
4. Southwest Technical College #2, 260
Top teams – corrective mating
1. Southwest Technical College #1, 170
2. Modesto Junior College, 156
3. Kaskaskia College, 103
4. Southwest Technical College #2, 78
Top teams – grade class
1. Modesto Junior College, 90
2. Southwest Technical College #2, 90
3. Southwest Technical College #1, 80
4. Kaskaskia College, 75
Top teams – registered class
1. Modesto Junior College, 191
2. Kaskaskia College, 176
3. Southwest Technical College #2, 170
4. Southwest Technical College #1, 145
Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.