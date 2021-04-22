Practice skills to beat stress

“We’re unique as human beings,” Larissa Duncan says. “Other animals don’t experience stress the way we do.”
As humans we rehash the past and rehearse the future, which causes a lot of stress that can lead to physical consequences, she said. She’s the Elizabeth C. Davies Chair in child and family wellbeing as well as an associate professor of human development and family studies at the University of Wisconsin-School of Human Ecology and the Center for Healthy Minds.
Duncan’s father was a dairy farmer during the recession of the 1980s. She said that gave her first-hand insight into the struggles when broader economic systems impact our ability to survive as farm families. Farm stress and coping skills are topics that are near and dear to her heart.
How people choose to cope with stress matters.
“It’s important to know that a chosen coping strategy is the right fit for the problem and won’t have unintended negative consequences” she said.
Alcohol and substance use are examples of coping mechanisms that provide short-term relief with obvious negative consequences. Self-isolation is another coping mechanism where a stressed individual attempts to “tough out” his or her problems rather than sharing the situation with others.
“There’s long-term negative consequences when we don’t share our stress with someone else,” Duncan said. “We miss the opportunity to have a social support network that can really help us.”
Uncertainty is always a factor in our lives. It requires patience to handle the ever-present levels of uncertainty from weather affecting crops, she said. There is stress from uncertain political systems affecting policies; that influences our ability to succeed in business endeavors.
There are simple skills that can be practiced daily that help protect people from significant stress. Those skills can add to a sense of wellbeing even during sad and distressing events.
“These are skills that have been studied scientifically,” she said. “We know from the research they are effective in helping people experience more-positive emotion in the context of stress.”
Coping skills that boost positive emotions can give people a break when dealing with long-term chronic stress as well as help protect mental and physical health. Duncan said naturally occurring positive emotions are present if we allow ourselves to experience them – and pay attention to what causes them.
There are eight specific skills that generate positive emotions, she said.
- Begin with noticing positive events. Take a moment to recognize one good thing about each day or week – even during bad times.
- Capitalize on those positive events. Savor or even amplify those events by talking about them; share the experience on social media to help boost that positive emotion.
- Practice gratitude. “Scientific literature on gratitude shows that if we make a habit of practicing gratitude simply by listing a few things daily or sharing it with others it can give us a sense of well-being,” Duncan said.
- Be mindful to boost positive emotion. “Mindfulness is the awareness that can arise when we pay attention in a particular way with purpose in a present moment non-judgmentally,” she said. That’s been studied for decades and is shown to change brain structure and function. Training our brains that way can change brain activity to a profile associated with greater positive emotion and less depression.
- Practice positive reappraisal. “It’s when you make lemonade out of lemons, or find a silver lining in things,” she said. But it only works for oneself. “It’s important not to positively appraise things for other people such as our children because it can be very irritating,” she said.
- Focus on personal strengths. It’s important to know where we are best able to use our skills, knowledge and ability – to help ourselves and others. “If we don’t have the skills, we need to know who to turn to for help,” she said.
- Set obtainable goals. Remember “SMART” – set goals that are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and timely. When one is really suffering with stress, goals need to be tiny. “In the same way that noticing a positive event may just be a cup of coffee or the sweet face of one of our beloved animals or a flower blooming, we need to focus on tiny goals when bigger ones seem too overwhelming,” she said. “One key goal per day in an area where we’re struggling the most is adequate.”
- Participate in acts of kindness. Focus on small acts of kindness that can be done. “It helps us to not be focused on our own problems at times,” she said. “It’s important to think about what others are going through and recognize the stresses and problems that they have.”
A bonus skill is self-compassion – another evidence-based strategy that shows benefits.
“It’s a combination of mindfulness, self-kindness and connectiveness that recognizes that everyone makes mistakes and is experiencing difficulties,” Duncan said.
Kindness to ourselves is not self-centeredness; it allows us to be more generous toward others.
“Being too hard on ourselves can make us harder on others,” she said.
Duncan spoke as part of the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension’s “Farm Management” Friday-webinar series.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.