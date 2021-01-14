Precision feeding provides environmental benefits

Precision feeding is an effective approach for reducing manure nutrients and minimizing their environmental impact on water and air quality. There have been many positive changes in the past decade for protein and phosphorus levels in ration formulation. The challenge is documenting nutrient reductions to credit producers who have implemented precision feeding.
Many milk cooperatives include milk urea nitrogen along with milk fat, milk protein and somatic-cell count on each collection. The metric reflects the herd's nitrogen status. The ideal range is between 8 milligrams per deciliter to 12 milligrams per deciliter.
With more corn silage and small-grain silage being incorporated into lactating cow diets, there has been a trend toward an improved balance between carbohydrates and protein. That allows for improved nitrogen efficiency.
Using data from the Dairy Herd Improvement Association, milk urea nitrogen trends in Raleigh, North Carolina, were evaluated from 2009 through 2019. A more intensive evaluation was conducted in the last five years of the study. The herds in the data set reflect slightly less than 10 percent of Pennsylvania's dairy herd. The trend showed a decline in milk urea nitrogen. Results were within the recommended range of 8 milligrams per deciliter to 12 milligrams per deciliter. Milk urea nitrogen levels in 2013 and 2014 spiked to 13 milligrams per deciliter to 14 milligrams per deciliter.
For the last five years of the evaluation, milk urea nitrogen averaged 11.26 milligrams per deciliter. The previous six years the average was 12.50 milligrams per deciliter. If the Dairy Herd Improvement Association data could be extrapolated to the milk urea nitrogen data from milk cooperatives, they could demonstrate on a larger scale how much less nitrogen is being excreted into the environment. That’s assuming a similar trend exists.
Monitoring phosphorus levels isn’t as simple. The best metric is to sample manure from the cow to illustrate the effect diet has on excretion. Sampling manure storage has its limitations, especially if it’s not adequately agitated and-or if there’s a lot of bedding or other waste that could inflate phosphorus levels. Another way to document reduced phosphorus intake is to monitor dry-matter intake and sample the total mixed ration.
Table 1 shows results from a crops-to-cow project where 26 herds were monitored for precision feeding. Using the 2001 National Research Council requirements for dairy cattle, an acceptable level of phosphorus intake is between 100 percent and 110 percent of the requirement. Dry-matter intake appears to be the driver for whether herds are meeting that metric. Even though there were only three herds averaging less than 70 pounds of milk, they do show the impact of efficiency on nutrient intake as a percent of the requirement. The phosphorus percentages in the rations were reasonable. The high dry-matter intake for the level of production was what caused the elevated phosphorus intake.
Nutritionists have adjusted their ration approaches for protein and phosphorus based on many discussions about the benefits to the environment, animal performance and profitability. The bottleneck isn’t the percent phosphorus being formulated, but rather less-than-ideal feed efficiency.
In the crops-to-cow project that appears to be on production less than 70 pounds. Forage quality and energy balance could be factors creating the problem. While monitoring dry-matter intake for making ration-adjustment decisions is important, the management practice is still elusive. Implementing good feeding-management practices will be the platinum standard to reduce nutrient outputs.
Many dairy producers already have implemented precision feeding and are reaping the financial and environmental benefits. There’s still opportunity for improvement. Routinely monitoring dry-matter intake would be a big step in the right direction.
Monitoring must include an economic component to determine whether a management strategy is working. For lactating cows, income-over-feed cost is a good way to check that costs are in line for the level of milk production. Starting with the July 2014 milk price, income-over-feed cost was calculated using average intake and production for the last six years from the Pennsylvania State University dairy herd. The ration contained 63 percent forage consisting of corn silage, haylage and hay. The concentrate portion included corn grain, candy meal, sugar, canola meal, roasted soybeans, Optigen and a mineral-vitamin mix. All market prices were used.
Also included were the feed costs for dry cows, springing heifers, pregnant heifers and growing heifers. The rations reflect what has been fed to the animal groups at the Penn State dairy herd. All market prices were used.
Virginia Ishler is an Extension dairy specialist at Pennsylvania State University. Contact vishler@psu.edu or 814-863-3912 for more information.