Precision technologies help optimize labor

Precision livestock-farming technologies that use sensors to help manage farm operations are at an early stage of adoption. Recent improvements in cost, equipment quality, machine learning and cloud-based systems, as well as scarcity of skilled farm labor are all factors that have contributed to growing interest from dairy and livestock producers.
One feature most precision-livestock farming capabilities share is the ability to operate continually without regular human intervention. That allows farm staff to monitor individual animals and focus on activities such as administering treatments instead of routine tasks such as pen watching.
Feeding animals optimally to achieve their genetic potential is one of a farm’s costliest daily inputs. Automatic calf feeding systems are an established precision-livestock farming technology. They enable farmers to maximize animal performance and fine-tune individualized feeding plans for calves as they develop. Many automatic feeders are equipped with scales that enable the operator to track a calf’s growth. The technology also enables farmers to take a proactive approach to disease identification and prevention.
A Minnesota study titled “Short Communication: Identification of Diseased Calves by Use of Data from Automatic Milk Feeders” showed that sick calves change their meal intervals and drinking speed, among other feeding behaviors, before showing clinical signs of illness. A Michigan farmer who uses the technology said it helps identify calves that might need extra attention sooner. It helps prevents small issues from significantly impacting the calf program. Implementing automatic calf feeding systems, for example, might alleviate the need for two hours of time to wash and sanitize buckets. It also can be used to redirect employees’ time to added-value procedures such as timely processing of newborn calves or observing calves more closely.
Sensors to track rumination activity using sounds or rumen motion also can help farmers observe early stages of disease. Changes in rumination time or patterns can identify animals that are decreasing intake or showing other physiological changes. Researchers at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman found that rumination-measuring sensors helped in the timely identification of cows with metritis.
When using sensors, a computer can be trained to recognize – with good reliability – the gait patterns of animals experiencing lameness. Computers receive video-images collected over time, quantify movement patterns and identify abnormal movements that reflect potential lameness. That enables employees to spend less time scoring animal movement and more time to treat affected animals.
Several research groups are exploring the reliability of accelerometers, barn cameras, pressure plates or a combination of the technologies in dairy operations. Some automatic-milking systems use a balance system to measure leg load of a cow while it’s standing in the milking robot unit. Then they analyze the data to identify animals showing signs of potential lameness.
In the swine industry researchers are using sensors and other technologies to track features such as step length, speed of motion, standing time, stride length, and signs of tenderness. That information can be coupled with benchmarking data from reproductive performance, or to tracking animal location to direct employees to make treatment or culling decisions.
Automating estrus detection also could save operation labor costs by reducing the time it takes to complete the task in both swine and dairy herds. The technology can supplement a breeding-technician’s observations in large group-gestation systems. Sensors may be used to capture sow behaviors associated with estrus, such as time standing in the presence of a boar. They also can help predict the best timing for insemination.
Activity monitors, pressure sensors, camera systems and lasers have been used to measure walking, mounting and standing activity to determine estrus behavior in dairy cattle. Those approaches show promise for reducing employees’ time. They’re also non-invasive processes that reduce animal handling. Additional cattle and swine data will improve computer learning and accuracy of detection while reducing labor costs required for heat checks and daily tail marking.
Most experts in the field of precision livestock farming technology agree that machines, regardless of how sophisticated, won’t replace managers or skilled animal handlers. Instead they’ll help farmers do a better job managing their workforce and improving herds – in many cases by identifying small problems before they grow into big ones. Improved returns on investment in technologies will likely track benefits to nutrition, air quality and disease, while also addressing demands of an increasingly food/health-conscious consumer.
The benefits will come largely from the ability of technologies to detect problems and direct human attention to them faster and more efficiently. A key cost, which also is a benefit, in addition to equipment is management and staff training in precision livestock-farming data management. That training process is already underway on many farms in response to automated feed/water/heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and biosecurity systems.
Martin Mangual is a University of Michigan-Extension dairy educator. He co-wrote the precision-livestock technology review with Dr. Madonna Benjamin, Extension swine veterinarian; and David Thompson, Extension swine educator, also with the Michigan State University-Extension.