A new Premium Plus range of trailing shoe slurry injectors has just been launched by manure-handling equipment experts SlurryKat. The latest release comes hot on the heels of the previous launches of the Farmline trailing shoes and the 2020 Duo dribble bar ranges from the Northern Ireland manufacturer.
The Premium Plus range of trailing shoe aligns with the company’s other “Premium” line products such as the tanker range. Garth Cairns, SlurryKat CEO and principle design engineer, said the company’s build quality and specification are “head and shoulders above the rest.”
The new trailing shoe is a further development from the 2020 Duo dribble bar range. It’s a completely new design-built range with no features or components repeated from the 2017 model. It’s designed for intensive use by contractors or large-scale farms; it will interlink with the company’s 3,900-foot Bak Pak hose-reeling system in a piggy-back arrangement.
A key feature of the unit is a reduction in weight of 28 percent from previous models.
“This was achieved by incorporating novel design features and using high-grade steel which is 68 percent stronger than standard steel of the same thickness,” Cairns said. “We have integrated many laser-cut, press-formed components into the machine, which further allow weight reduction without compromising on strength.
“We have invested heavily in our manufacturing processes in the last two years. This includes special design software that enables our engineers to implement complex design features and manufacturing processes. This innovation means we can now offer the market equipment that is innovative, lightweight and performs in a way that no other equipment can.”
The new range is available in 25-foot, 33-foot and 40-foot working widths. Both the 33-foot and 40-foot models feature an incorporated land wheel so the shoes follow the field contours. It’s a feature that adds a great deal of ergonomics for the operator, according to the company.
The folding and unfolding of the latest machine is performed by a sequence system. The outer booms in the 33-foot and 40-foot models fold back underneath in a gullwing-type arrangement. The entire beam of the unit oscillates and swings upward, meaning the shoes can be flipped up for headland turns without lifting the entire machine.
The shoes and springs design are also completely new, with a cast hard-wearing tip formed together with a neoprene nozzle for precise delivery of slurry to the ground. The new shoe arrangement was first seen on the company’s Farmline range and has now been incorporated onto the Premium models.
The unit can be tanker-mounted on SlurryKat’s Premium Plus range and can also be fitted with an optional drag-hose kit for umbilical use. The drag-hose kit is also new with an integrated stainless steel swivel joint that allows 180-degree turns to be executed with ease.
“We have spent a lot of time and effort bringing this new injector to completion to sit nicely alongside our other market leading slurry spreading lines,” Cairns said. “I see this new innovation pushing us even further in front of all our competitors in the industry. With my many years of contracting experience incorporated into the equipment, this allows our customers to be able to apply slurry with ease and in a way never experienced before.”
Prices for the new Premium Plus trailing shoe range starts from $15,130 plus value-added tax. Visit www.slurrykat.com for more information.