Prevent mycotoxins from hurting herd

Some things on the dairy farm are unavoidable. Mycotoxins are a good example. They’re chemicals produced from molds and fungi that could have been established in the field, during harvest or during the storage and feeding process. They’re usually produced when plants are stressed. That could be the result of particularly dry or wet weather or insects. Poor storage of grains or forages also can result in the production of mycotoxins.
There are more than 400 strains of mycotoxins that could be present on a dairy farm so avoiding them is usually difficult. It’s likely mycotoxins are present in the feed one is currently feeding. Left unchecked mycotoxins at certain elevated levels can cause subclinical and clinical diseases in a variety of systems inside the cow. But there are opportunities to control the effect that mycotoxins have on animal health and performance. Creating a process to control mycotoxin impact is important.
Before one can develop a plan to control mycotoxins one needs to understand the strains present on the farm. Currently there’s no blood or urine test to detect mycotoxin presence or levels in animals. But there are signs that mycotoxins may be affecting the herd.
Tests that show elevated liver and kidney enzymes or increased immune cells could indicate an effect from a mycotoxin. If one’s vaccination program isn’t working well, it could be related to mycotoxin pressure. Often it’s a diagnosis of exclusion and it’s difficult to blame one feed ingredient.
Some obvious signs of potential mycotoxin effects on herds are decreased appetite, abdominal pain and hemorrhagic bowel syndrome. Lameness, poor reproduction or increased somatic-cell counts also can indicate a mycotoxin challenge. Some mycotoxins have a significant adverse effect on reproduction and can reduce conception rates and embryo survival.
Although some mycotoxins are present at very low levels, their impact can be significant when they work synergistically with other mycotoxins. That can present a significant risk to immune-suppressed animals that may be more susceptible to mycotoxin pressures.
The best option is to test feed for mycotoxins to understand what strains are present. Corn is one of the most tested crops but mycotoxins can be present in any feedstuff, including byproducts. The most common strains are aflatoxin, fumonsin, vomitoxin and zearalenone.
Once one understands what strains are present and if those strains are at a great enough threshold based on the strain, one can implement a mitigation process. That process starts in the field. The best option to disrupt the mycotoxin lifecycle is through tillage. If a farmer practices no-till and knows there’s a heavy mold load in a field or group of fields, that farmer can work with an agronomist to determine if a tillage option is available.
Immature corn is often likely to carry mycotoxins so start by ensuring the proper corn maturity is planted. For example, if 120-day corn is planted but will likely be harvested at a 90-day maturity, make the adjustment at planting to align maturity dates. Harvest corn and forages at the proper dry matter and store appropriately to reduce molds.
Chop forages at the proper length and check moisture levels to ensure adequate packing to reduce mold development. Manage storage facilities to limit rocks and other debris in addition to standing water.
Once forages are harvested and stored properly, implement proper management protocols. Implement feeding protocols that minimize cow stress, such as feeding on a regular schedule and ensuring that fresh feed is readily available at all times.
There are feed ingredients that can help reduce the effect of mycotoxins. Certain mycotoxins can impact the cow’s immune system and stability of the microbiome. A stable rumen pH and a healthy, diverse rumen microbe population is important to reduce mycotoxin challenges. There are feed ingredients that have proven through research to strengthen immunity and create a healthy microbiome inside the cow.
Mycotoxin binders can help prevent toxin absorption. There are many different type available, so it's important to understand what products are in the binder, what toxins it binds and what research supports expected benefits.