Prevent wet weather-related mastitis

Seasonally wet weather can create environmental mastitis challenges if dairy farmers aren’t using best-management practices. Here are four key areas to help protect cows during wet-weather conditions.
- Provide clean, dry bedding. While facility type can have a significant influence on how farmers can protect cows against wet weather, keeping bedding clean and dry is a best practice. Pathogens that cause mastitis can thrive in wet bedding. Farmers should consider increasing the number of times they add new bedding to keep it dry. Farmers concerned about having enough additional bedding materials could consider reducing the amount of material used each time. For example if one normally uses four inches of sand bedding once a week, he or she could consider putting on one inch of sand every other day.
- Test waste management. Wet weather can be a litmus test for waste management. Ensure that alleyways are clean so cows aren’t dragging manure back into stalls. This also will help keep their feet clean and prevent udder contamination. Cleaning the back of the stall is a must – someone must rake stalls when cows are away for milking and ensure the alley is clean. If cows are in dry lots, pay attention to areas that are under cover. Animals may be congregating there, creating a muddy area. That also could increase the risk of udder injuries due to crowding. Daily pen management is crucial to provide cow comfort and keep dry lots clean.
- Be alert to heat stress. Just because the weather is wet doesn’t mean it’s cold. Heat and dampness can be a perfect environment for increased risk of infection. Heat-stressed cows have depressed immunity. If the udder is exposed to bacteria due to muddy conditions, a heat-stressed cow may be unable to fight infection.
- Fine-tune one’s vaccination protocol. Coliform mastitis vaccinations can help reduce the effects of environmental mastitis. While a farmer may typically administer the vaccine during the dry period, it’s worth revisiting one’s vaccination protocol with a veterinarian to account for increased pressure from environmental pathogens.
Dr. Juan Rodrigo Pedraza is a veterinarian in dairy technical services for Zoetis.