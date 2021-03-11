Prevention key to antibiotic challenge

Antibiotics are medications used to kill infection-causing bacteria and are important tools for farmers to treat disease. Unfortunately the widespread use of the drugs has led to antimicrobial resistance, where certain bacteria are able to survive even in the presence of antibiotics given to kill or limit their growth.
Antimicrobial resistance is threatening to become one of the most common causes of death in humans, and it’s growing at a rapid pace in pathogens responsible for causing disease in dairy cattle and calves. To combat resistance we, including those involved in human and veterinary medicine, need to responsibly reduce our use to ensure antibiotics are effective for future generations of humans and animals.
The biggest thing we can do to reduce antibiotic use is to prevent disease from occurring in the first place. In calves that starts by ensuring respiratory disease and diarrhea are recognized early and managed appropriately; they’re responsible for the majority of use.
Diarrhea is a costly disease and is better prevented than treated. It’s responsible for causing reduced growth, increased mortality and reduced milk production. Prevention starts with ensuring excellent colostrum management. Those with failed transfer of passive immunity are at a 1.5-times-greater risk of diarrhea.
Besides colostrum, pre-weaning milk nutrition is almost as important. Calves provided with 8 to 12 liters – 2 to 3 gallons – of milk per day will have improved immunity and capacity to fight disease, leading to a reduced level of diarrhea and improved recovery if it does occur. Additional benefits include improved growth and feed efficiency, as well as increased milk production. Specifically for every 100-grams-per-day increase in growth – about 3.5 ounces – in the pre-weaning period, an additional 150 kilograms of milk are produced in the first lactation – about 331 pounds. Clearly nutrition is extremely important for ensuring health and preventing disease.
Additional considerations include ensuring cleanliness and sanitation in housing areas and feeding equipment. Vaccination can also play a role. But when vaccinating pregnant cows, excellent colostrum management is still best practice to instill protective antibodies into the calf and establish immunity.
Similar to diarrhea, colostrum management and pre-weaning milk nutrition are equally important in preventing respiratory disease. Specifically calves with failed transfer of passive immunity have a 1.75-times-greater risk of developing respiratory disease. In addition when calves are fed 4 liters – about 1 gallon – of milk per day or less they are also at a much-greater risk of developing respiratory disease.
Beyond those critical factors, the housing environment also plays a significant role in disease prevention and-or development. Air quality is a key factor, so delivering fresh air in draft-free indoor housing with a positive-pressure tube at an appropriate rate will prevent respiratory disease. When calves are housed in groups, ensure they have at least 35 square feet per animal in the pre-weaning period. That will also help to reduce airborne bacteria and humidity.
Another important factor to consider in colder temperatures is to ensure calves are able to nest in their bedding – or have long, dry straw that is deep enough to cover their legs because it prevents calves from becoming chilled. Vaccines, especially intranasal vaccines, will also provide immunity to prevent infections with pathogens from occurring.
What about disease treatment?
No matter how good our preventative strategies are, the risk of disease is never zero. When it occurs, early identification and treatment are critical. Where antibiotic use can be most improved is with the treatment of diarrhea. Research suggests that about 75 percent of calves with diarrhea are treated with antibiotics. But those studies have identified that antibiotics are only needed in about 30 percent of cases.
Antibiotics should be restricted to calves that are showing systemic signs of illness – such as those with a dull or depressed attitude, elevated rectal temperature or with fresh blood in their manure. When calves show those signs, there is a greater chance that bacteria is responsible. It’s important to note that it’s an important discussion to have with a veterinarian because he or she will understand the pathogens responsible and can help guide discussion.
We all need to work together to reduce antibiotic use to prevent antibiotic resistance from occurring. When working with calves, preventing disease can lead to meaningful reductions in antibiotic use. That can also have a positive economic impact on the farm operation.
Prevention starts with excellent colostrum management and providing calves with an excellent plane of milk nutrition. With respect to diarrhea treatment, antibiotics are only necessary in calves that exhibit systemic signs of illness. Work together with a veterinarian to reduce antibiotic use in calves.
Dave Renaud, a consultant with ACER Consulting Ltd., is an assistant professor in the Department of Population Medicine at Ontario Veterinary College, University of Guelph. Visit ovc.uoguelph.ca for more information.