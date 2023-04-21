A probiotic developed at the University of Alberta is showing benefits for dairy cows before and after giving birth, according to Burim Ametaj, a professor at the University of Alberta-Department of Agricultural, Food and Nutritional Science.
“The scientific results are amazing in terms of proactively reducing several important reproduction-related diseases in dairy cattle,” Ametaj said.
The probiotic is designed to keep the animal’s reproductive tract healthy and protected from infection. It’s drawn from three native bacterial strains found in the reproductive tract of healthy cows.
Michael Gaenzle, a microbiologist and professor at the university, also worked on the research project. He identified the particular strains of lactic-acid bacteria, considered “good” bacteria.
The probiotics were tested between 2008 and 2018 in three projects using dairy cows from the University of Alberta-Dairy Research and Technology Centre and from stock on four commercial Alberta dairy farms.
The probiotic supplies beneficial bacteria to the microbiome, the collection of microorganisms that live in the animal’s reproductive system.
“The presence of more good bacteria helps prevent reproductive health issues from developing,” Ametaj said.
The research showed that the probiotic’s use contributed to a 50 percent reduction in post-calving uterine infections. The probiotic also reduced the rate of milk fever by half and reduced the incidence of placenta retention.
In addition test cows that received the probiotic increased their milk yield in the first 50 days after calving. Their calves also benefited, showing greater weight and better immunity four weeks after birth.
The probiotic is being marketed as ProPreg by a Canadian startup company, Healthy Cow Corporation, as a way to help maintain a healthy reproductive microbiome in cows.
The product has been field-tested on about 4,000 dairy cows in the United States with promising results, said Richard Strafehl, co-founder and chairman of Healthy Cow Corporation. Small-scale sales have begun in the United States. The company plans to make the product available to Canadian dairy farmers within two years.
