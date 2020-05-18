Individually housing and feeding pre-weaned calves is the most common calf-management system on U.S. dairy farms. It decreases calf-to-calf contact, reducing the risk of disease transmission between animals. And it has been shown to decrease incidences of calf mortality and morbidity.
But there recently has been growing interest in group-calf housing, often in combination with automatic-feeding systems. The interest is being driven by labor cost and availability as well as animal-welfare concerns. Calves in group housing have greater freedom of movement and social interaction. Another benefit of some automatic-feeding systems is that they can provide information on individual-calf milk intake, drinking speed, number of feeding bouts, and weight gain. That helps dairy farmers to better monitor and manage calf health.
But group-housing systems don’t come without challenges. Proper management is key to their success. Best management practices that apply to individually housed calves – 4 quarts to 6 quarts of good-quality colostrum in the first 24 hours of life, clean dry bedding, and monitoring calves for scours and other health problems – still apply to calves managed in group-housing systems. Some group-housing practices are key to successful calf rearing.
When should calves be placed in a group pen?
Some dairy farmers may be interested in automatic-feeding systems with the idea they’ll never again need to individually feed calves. But in a study of 38 dairy farms in the upper Midwest only a quarter of farms using such as system introduced calves to the automatic feeder on day one. Calves were generally five days old when introduced to the group housing-automatic feeding system. And some farms didn’t place calves into group pens until 14 days of age.
A study of Canadian dairy farms found that on average calves were introduced to group housing at five days of age. That may or may not be the correct age to place calves into such a system on every farm. Farm staff should observe calves to ensure they’re actively sucking and healthy prior to entering the group. Even if a dairy farmer is considering implementing group pens, he or she should include space for individually housing calves for the first several days of life.
How should calves be added to a group pen?
The next step is to decide how calves will be placed into the pen. Options include all-in, all-out systems and continuous-entry systems. All-in, all-out systems provide an opportunity for pens to be cleaned prior to introduction of new calves. The system works well for larger farms with enough calves being born in a relatively short time period to fill a pen. Continuous-entry systems may work better for smaller herds where there aren’t enough calves born about the same time to form a group. There isn’t a clear time to clean and disinfect calf pens in a continuous-entry system. That could create a health risk. In a Danish study calves raised in all-in all-out pens had greater average daily gain and less incidence of diarrhea and respiratory disease than calves in continuous-entry systems.
What is the appropriate number of calves to house in a pen?
Calf feeders can easily feed 25 calves to 30 calves per nipple with the option of multiple nipples per feeder. The Midwest study found there was an average 18 calves per pen, with a range of 6 to 60 calves per pen. A Swedish study found that calves housed in pens of 12 to 18 animals had greater incidence of respiratory disease and less average daily gain than those housed in groups of six to nine.
How much space does each calf need?
In the Midwest study average space per calf in group pens was 50 square feet. The range was 17 square feet to 128 square feet per calf. Recommendations range from 40 square feet to 50 square feet of space per calf. Pens with less area will require more frequent cleaning and addition of bedding to keep pens comfortable and clean.
What else needs to be considered?
Automatic feeding systems still require management. In some cases the time saved on feeding calves may be replaced by other jobs such as pen cleaning, adding bedding, reviewing calf data, and cleaning feeders. They may be required to make the systems work effectively.