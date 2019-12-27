A newborn calf's umbilical cord is important because it’s the pathway from the dam’s bloodstream to the calf’s bloodstream and liver. The passageway to a calf’s bloodstream is still open before the cord dries and falls. That leaves the animal susceptible to infection and disease.
To avoid infection ensure calves are born into a clean and dry environment with fresh bedding. Dirty conditions immediately expose the calf to pathogens. Umbilical infections are most commonly caused by Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus bovis and Escherichia coli.
The next step is to dip the umbilical stump into a solution. Dip the calf's cord as soon as possible after birth while the cord is open, wet and fresh. Submerge the entire cord in the solution. Calf raisers typically use small disposable cups to dip the cord, which allows for complete coverage. Single-use cups also limit calf-to-calf pathogen exposure.
Using a spray bottle to apply solution to the navel and cord often is inadequate. Spraying doesn’t offer total coverage and leaves the cord susceptible to pathogen exposure. There are various dip solutions.
- 7-percent tincture iodine solution
- 4-percent chlorhexidine
- Triodine 7, a 2.4-percent titratable iodine
- Navel-Guard – a purified-water, acidified-water and isopropyl-alcohol product
- Super 7 Ultra Navel Care – a product containing neither iodine nor alcohol
The first and second options are the most commonly used umbilical dips. But interest in the latter options has increased due to federal regulations regarding the sale and storage of 7 percent iodine solutions. A teat dip used in the milking parlor isn’t an effective umbilical dip.
Calves are susceptible to navel infections, joint sickness and morbidity if navels aren’t properly managed. Wet dirty bedding enables the umbilical cord to stay wet and pliable, resulting in increased risk for pathogens to enter. When it’s difficult to maintain clean and dry bedding consider re-dipping the navel at 24 hours and again at 48 hours after the first dipping.
Check the navel area two to three times the first week of the calf's life. Palpate the cord at three to five days of age. The cord shouldn’t be any larger than the diameter of a pencil. It also should be soft and pliable. A hardened navel that is enlarged or causes the calf discomfort when squeezed may indicate infection. Palpate the cord of any calf showing signs of illness or fever. If a calf shows signs of a navel infection, contact a veterinarian.
Umbilical-cord care is relatively easy to manage and is critical to giving newborn calves their best start in life. One or two total dips with a clean solution and a handful of navel exams will help keep calves healthy and performing well.
Visit youtube.com and search for l2OAA7kNhHM to watch a video on calf care. Visit hubbardfeeds.com or lib.dr.iastate.edu -- search for "umbilical cord" -- for more information.