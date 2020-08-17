Vaccines are an investment in your herd’s future health. They complement a sound colostrum and nutritional program and proper cleaning protocols. The most effective calf-vaccination protocols have three elements.
- preventing disease and improving calf health
- convenient time and place to administer vaccinations
- designated location to keep records
The best way to ensure you’re following the most effective vaccine protocol is to follow instructions on the vaccine product label and the advice of your herd veterinarian.
White blood cells in the immune system need to learn to make antibodies to help target bacteria or viruses. Vaccines imitate an infection in advance of exposure, training the calf’s white blood cells to be ready to respond to an infection. That may require 14 to 21 days. The difference between a natural infection and a vaccine is that the bacteria or viruses in the vaccine lack the virulence factors and the ability to multiply in the calf’s body.
After vaccination, special white blood cells and other immune factors remember the infection. That enables the body to respond more quickly the next time it encounters infection. That “memory” is why calves that have been vaccinated or had a certain disease are usually more resistant to becoming sick again with the same disease.
When encountering disease-causing bacteria or a virus for the first time an unvaccinated calf’s immune system may need two to three weeks before launching a full immune response. By the time the immune system is ready to fight, infection may be widespread and reduce the animal’s ability to overcome the disease. The sooner a calf can overcome a disease the sooner it can return to growing into a productive and healthy herd member.
A calf exposed to disease just before or after vaccination can still become sick because several days may be needed to produce a full immune response. Overwhelming exposure to bacteria and viruses can overcome even a good vaccine. Therefore limiting exposure to pathogens by using good hygiene and biosecurity remains important.
Another approach to protecting calf health involves vaccinating a cow or heifer during pregnancy for some diseases. That enables the cow or heifer to develop a response to a disease and pass maternal antibodies via colostrum to their calf.
Vaccinating calves to supplement immunity may still be necessary because protection is difficult to predict. The level of protection a calf receives from colostrum directly relates to the amount of antibody in the colostrum, the amount and quality of colostrum fed, and the ability of the calf’s gut to absorb antibodies.
Research has shown calves don’t absorb antibodies in colostrum well if it also has a high bacteria count. Calves fed colostrum sourced from cows from another farm or fed commercial colostrum replacers may not gain immunity to all the pathogens on your farm. Timing of maternal vaccination also is critical. A whole-herd vaccination strategy must be considered.
Maternal antibodies in a calf’s system can sometimes interfere with development of the calf’s immune response to a vaccine. Greater levels of antibodies absorbed from colostrum will protect the calf longer. But they also can block a traditional vaccine for a longer time. Therefore vaccines must be administered to calves at a specific age.
Vaccine product labels specifically recommend ages for administering vaccines. Calves will require a booster vaccine if it’s given at an age younger than the manufacturer’s recommendation. One exception is an intranasal vaccine, which targets only the local immune system of the calf’s upper respiratory tract or nasal mucosa. It’s not blocked by maternal antibodies and can be given to calves at an early age.
Careful handling essential
Handling and storing vaccines correctly are essential for maintaining their effectiveness. Every vaccine has specific handling instructions on the package or package. Keeping vaccines at the recommended temperature is crucial. Some require refrigeration. When buying vaccines ensure you can transport them properly. Leaving a live vaccine in a hot car for a few hours or allowing it to freeze in the barn may inactivate it. Vaccines exposed to light, which might occur if they’re stored in a barn window or on an open shelf in an alley, also can be damaged.
Storing vaccines in a refrigerator isn’t always the best answer either. One study found 76 percent of barn refrigerators tested were unacceptable for storing animal-health products due to incorrect temperatures and temperature fluctuations. A minimum- and maximum-recording thermometer can help you assess the refrigerator’s performance and protect animal-health products.
When vaccinating a group of calves be mindful of where you’re placing the vaccine, the environmental temperature, and how long after mixing a live vaccine will remain effective. Oklahoma State University has useful instructions for making a chute-side vaccine cooler.
Keep records
Work with your herd veterinarian to examine the health and treatment, mortality, and culling records on your farm. Data can be used to determine which intestinal and respiratory pathogens the calf-vaccination program should target and how best to incorporate vaccinations into the overall herd-health strategy.
A small percentage of calves may not respond to vaccination. It’s critical to ensure timely booster vaccinations. The number of non-responders can increase during stressful situations so avoid vaccinating animals during a stressful event such as disbudding, weaning, pen mixing, or when calves are experiencing heat stress.
Work with your veterinarian to develop a vaccination program as part of regular herd health and management to help calves stay healthy while they grow. It may be worthwhile to incorporate a vaccine protocol and later reassess calf health and growth to see if the vaccine has improved growth or reduced treatment costs. After all vaccinations are an important part of good calf management.
Visit ontarioveal.on.ca and tinyurl.com/vaccinecooler for more information.