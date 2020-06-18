Dairy cows are susceptible to intramammary infections during their dry period. But there are strategies dairy farmers can use to help reduce the risk.
It’s important to remember that cows are at greatest risk two to three weeks after dry-off, and two to three weeks prior to calving. New intramammary infections acquired during that time can result in carryover infections into the next lactation. That can lead to an increased risk of clinical mastitis cases, inferior milk quality, production losses and early herd removal.
Prevention can significantly affect a dairy producer’s bottom line. Clinical mastitis cases during the first 30 days of milk have been estimated to cost more than $400 per cow. Three dry-cow strategies can help reduce intramammary-infection risk in the dry period.
1. Reduce bacterial exposure at the teat end. Dry cows and springing heifers should be kept clean and dry to maintain cow comfort and minimize bacterial exposure. Mastitis-causing bacteria – such as coliforms and environmental streps – are shed in manure. Those bacteria quickly contaminate the dry-cow environment, particularly if there’s overcrowding and-or warm environmental conditions.
Provide adequate resting space. Keep freestalls clean, dry and well-maintained to reduce bacterial numbers. Adequate ventilation and heat abatement help improve dry-matter intake. They also help control heat buildup, moisture and humidity. They further reduce bacterial counts.
2. Use a dry-cow treatment. Dry-cow treatment at dry-off is a well-established management practice. It’s intended to cure existing subclinical intramammary infections and help prevent new ones. Published studies have shown that about 95 percent of cows that are subclinically infected at dry-off are infected with gram-positive bacteria – environmental staphs and streps. Fewer than 5 percent are infected with gram-negative bacteria – coliforms. Because gram-negative infections usually self-cure during lactation, gram-positive infections are the target for dry-cow treatment.
3. Enhance host and udder-defense mechanisms. Optimizing immune function is critical for cow health. Overcrowding during the dry period results in more manure in a pen, which increases mastitis risk. It also impacts bunk space and bed-space availability. Eating space is more critical. Inadequate intake pre-calving must be avoided. That’s because negative energy balance before calving can lead to fatty liver, ketosis and infectious diseases such as mastitis post-calving. Fresh water also is vital for cow health.
Teat-end condition also is a risk factor in the dry period. Hyperkeratosis predisposes teats to bacterial colonization. Cracked teats are at 1.8 times greater risk from a new infection during the dry period.
Many cows also are vulnerable to a new intramammary infection in the dry period due to a delay or failure in formation of an adequate keratin plug. The plug forms in the teat canal during the dry period and is the cow’s natural defense against invasion by bacteria.
To help combat teat-end risk factors, internal teat sealants can be infused into the teats at dry-off to simulate the keratin plug. The sealant functions as an inert physical barrier to help prevent bacterial invasion. Studies have shown that used with or without dry-cow treatment, an internal teat sealant helps reduce the risk of a cow developing a new infection during the dry period.
Farmers also can raise immunity to gram-negative mastitis pathogens through strategic vaccination. Bovilis J-5, a core antigen vaccine, is labeled to aid in reduction of mastitis due to Escherichia coli when administered at dry-off, pre-fresh and in early lactation. Three doses of vaccine at four- to six-week intervals are recommended to provide maximum protection against clinical coliform mastitis during the first 100 days after calving.
Consult a veterinarian to create a dry-cow management program. Visit merck-animal-health-usa.com for more information.