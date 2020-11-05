Prefreshening is a stressful time for cows. Stress can lead to a depressed immune system and increased susceptibility to respiratory pathogens that can put prefresh health and overall lactation performance at risk. Stress can make cows vulnerable to three major causes of respiratory disease – bovine respiratory syncytial virus, infectious bovine rhinotracheitis virus and parainfluenza 3 virus.
Those diseases can have both immediate and lifelong effects on cow health and productivity. There are two main reasons why protecting prefresh cows is important.
1. It’s vital to maintain health and wellness — for the cow and her calf. Bovine respiratory syncytial virus continues to circulate in adult cattle, many times undetected. That results in the transfer of bovine respiratory syncytial virus-specific maternal antibodies in unvaccinated herds. While the antibodies offer some defense against the disease during a calf’s first weeks of life, the protection is only temporary. Vaccinating a prefresh cow against respiratory disease gives her an antibody defense, enabling her to pass maternal antibodies along to her calf without previously contracting the disease herself.
2. It encourages positive production. A study in Sweden found a significant reduction in milk yield for herds with bovine respiratory syncytial virus-related outbreaks compared to infection-free herds. That study was reported by Beaudeau et al in the “Journal of Dairy Science.” Outbreaks of the disease have been found to increase somatic-cell count by more than 10,000 cells per milliliter per cow. For every 100,000 cells per milliliter increase in bulk tank somatic-cell count, milk yield has been shown to decrease by 5.5 pounds per cow.
Keeping cows healthy helps increase milk production. More milk production can correlate with more profit. It's about $192 per cow per year, according to findings from a study conducted by Zoetis and Compeer Financial. Visit zoetis.com and journalofdairyscience.org and search for "associations between bovine coronavirus and bovine respiratory syncytial virus" for more information.