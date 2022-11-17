Prototheca bovis emerges as threat

Prototheca bovis has been cultured in herds and is emerging as a threat to producers. It has been linked to mastitis since 1952. But within the past five years its prevalence has significantly increased. It's difficult to detect, has no known cure, and is contagious by intermittently shedding from cow to cow.
Prototheca are colorless, intracellular yeast-like microalgae that cause incurable acute or chronic mastitis in dairy cattle. There’s no easy way to prevent Prototheca infections and no treatment for the mastitis. Economic losses are related to veterinary-care expenses for treatment and services, reduced milk production, and premature removal of affected animals.
While not all farms have the algae in their environments, Prototheca are widely spread on farms where present. They thrive in environments with elevated humidity and plentiful damp organic matter. Reservoirs include but aren’t limited to soil, holding areas, waterers, forage, bedding materials, cattle feces, teat-dip containers, milking-parlor wash water, and other cow-barn surroundings.
Often when a herd is infected cows show mild signs of inflammation. The infections typically develop in a period of months, indicating the microalgae’s ability to survive or evade host immunity. A characteristic of infection is the progressive decline in milk production in the affected quarter because Prototheca damage udder tissue. Often producers don’t recognize infection has occurred until the cow's quarter is about dry. And positive cows continue to intermittently shed large numbers of the organism, transferring from cow to cow at milking.
Prototheca may be diagnosed by bulk tank or individual cow cultures. But mastitis takes longer to grow and needs a selective culture media to develop. Prototheca also have the ability to form biofilms in isolation. Biofilms appear to increase resistance against various sanitizers, potentially enhancing transmission by preventing removal from contaminated surfaces.
Eradication of Prototheca is rare. Due to biofilm formation, it’s difficult to clean the environment of it. If you have had a steadily increasing bulk tank somatic-cell count and culture for forms of mastitis, consider culturing for Prototheca.
Identify potentially infected cows for culture that don’t respond to antibiotic treatment and monitor somatic-cell count data from individual cows. Talk with a veterinarian to help determine mastitis-causing agents.
Environmental sources should be investigated. Gold-standard milking procedures and hygiene should be practiced. When infusing the mammary gland, wear gloves at dry off and at treatment. Teats must be clean and dry. Use a separate alcohol wipe for each teat before infusing the teat. Don’t reuse teat cannulas or tubes and insert the teat cannula only partially into the teat canal.
Prototheca bovis mastitis has shown resistance to a wide variety of pharmacological products. Because the mastitis is incurable, infected cows should be identified and milked last in the milking order until they can be culled.
There’s still a lot to be learned about the new and emerging threat. Be aware of this contagious mastitis and the frustrations in dealing with it once it’s identified.
Angie Ulness is an agriculture educator for the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension in Manitowoc County.