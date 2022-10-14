 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Purple reigns on Ruthless Ayrshire

Palmyra Predator B Ruthless-ET recently was named grand champion female and senior champion female of the 2022 International Ayrshire Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Ruthless also won the 4-year-old cow class. The cow is owned by Kurt Wolf and John Cannon of Epworth, Iowa.

Heineman Reagan Roz was named reserve grand champion. The 3-year-old cow is owned by Angela Fuller of Attica, New York. Roz also was named intermediate champion female.

Old-Bankston JC Banner was named reserve senior champion. The 5-year-old cow was shown by Glamourview-Iager and Walton of Walkersville, Maryland. Margot Precious was named reserve intermediate champion female. The first-place junior 3-year-old was exhibited by Kurt Wolf and Mike Maier of Epworth, Iowa.

Lazy M Kingsire Xyllvi, a fall-heifer calf, was named junior champion female. She was exhibited by Glamourview-Iager and Walton of Walkersville, Maryland.

Stylin R Morticia was named reserve junior champion female after winning the summer-yearling heifer class. She was shown by Leslie and Linda Bruchey of Westminster, Maryland.

Palmyra Farm of Hagerstown, Maryland, was named premier breeder of the International Ayrshire Show. Palmyra Farm also bred the premier sire, Palmyra Berkely Reagan-ET.

Peter Vail of Englewood, Florida, was named the heifer show’s premier exhibitor and premier breeder. Mark and Becky Brown of Fennimore, Wisconsin, were named the show’s premier exhibitor. Bear-Ayr Distinct Kingsire, the junior champion’s sire, was named the show’s premier sire.

Chad Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and Mandi Bue of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They placed 289 animals in the International Ayrshire Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.

