KIEL, Wis. – They do a lot of little things right – and do them consistently.
That’s one of the reasons Kleinhans Dairy Farm recently earned gold recognition for dairy quality from the National Mastitis Council, said Dr. David Baemmert, the farm’s veterinarian.
“Michael Kleinhans and his team pay attention to detail, and the employees treat the herd like their own,” he said.
A veterinarian at the Kiel Veterinary Clinic, Baemmert has worked with Kleinhans for about a dozen years. Farm-team member attention to detail enables workers to identity any issues with mastitis early and to manage accordingly, he said.
The farm’s team is evidently doing something correctly. The farm earned platinum recognition for dairy quality in 2011, 2014 and 2015. It earned gold recognition in 2013, 2018 and 2019. The dairy couldn’t be nominated in 2016 and 2017; if a dairy farm wins platinum in two consecutive years it isn’t considered for two years. That’s so others can have a chance at winning, according to JoDee Sattler, marketing and communications director for the National Mastitis Council.
“Kleinhans always produces fantastic-quality milk,” said Nic Schoenberger, co-owner of Greendale Dairy, also of Kiel. “We’ve been long-time neighbors of the Kleinhans family and they’re just unassuming, humble and hard-working people.”
Judy Schema is the herd manager. The farm milks 147 cows twice daily with help from high school students – all farm kids.
“I’m proud of the way the farm is operated,” Schema said. “The way we’ve trained employees makes a big difference; they like working here. We talk to kids about school. We have a camaraderie.”
The farm has been structured so it can function with Kleinhans and Schema working full-time, and high school students working part-time. Kleinhans said there are ongoing dairy-industry concerns about finding and keeping employees.
“We work to keeping things running smoothly and having a positive attitude,” he said.
Kleinhans began farming in 1987. He purchased the family farm from his parents – Madonna and Glenroy Kleinhans. At the time they were milking 80 Holstein cows in a stanchion barn. Michael Kleinhans has since expanded the herd to about 150 cows and milks cows in a flat barn parlor. He also farms 550 acres.
Kleinhans Dairy Farm has maintained a somatic-cell count of about 70,000 for more than 25 years, he said. The rolling herd average is 28,000 with 4 percent fat and 3.2 percent protein. The farm’s milk is transported to Land O’Lakes for processing.
Kleinhans attributes somatic-cell-count achievements primarily to the use of sand bedding.
“My dad switched to sand bedding in the early 1970s and was the first farmer in the area to do it,” he said.
It significantly improved cleanliness, he said. The farm’s sand bedding is groomed daily and new sand is delivered every two weeks. He also attributes reduced somatic-cell count to good teat sanitation and quality feed. And he works to select bulls with good production and health traits.
Mike Kuth, a territory sales manager with CentralStar Cooperative, works with Kleinhans for genetic selection.
“We do matings for cows, and use a mix of genomic young sires and proven bulls to have the best of both worlds,” Kuth said.
He too said the sand bedding has made a positive difference.
“The farm’s freestall barn is always full of sand and the cows are clean,” he said. “They’re not lying in the alley.”