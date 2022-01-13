Real-time nitrate-leaching sensing

“Real-time soil nitrate leaching sensing for sustainable dairy production,” led by Jingyi Huang, an assistant professor in the department of soil science. Joseph Andrews is collaborating on the research.
Project summary: The project addresses concerns about nitrate levels in groundwater. Researchers will use novel nanotechnologies and 3-D printing to manufacture soil sensors. Then they’ll use soil and water samples to evaluate the accuracy of sensors in the field in different nutrient-management practices.
Results of the study will support the nutrient-management efforts of farmers and the dairy community, including university researchers and Extension staff. The project aims to help provide more efficient use of nitrogen fertilizer on the farm and reduction in nutrient losses from intensive agricultural production to groundwater.