The Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council recognition program was launched in 2007. According to the organization’s website, its “long-term interest is raising awareness of issues critical to reproductive performance. Through information and communication it strives to deliver the latest in technology and resources.”
Each year dairy farms are nominated for recognition by dairy professionals who serve the industry -- such as veterinarians, Extension specialists, and artificial-insemination and pharmaceutical-company representatives. An anonymous three-person judging panel reviews the nominations. The judges are experts in their field. Some have worked in artificial insemination, animal health, academics or on dairy farms, said Corey Geiger, chairman of the council’s awards program.
“Each judge has a tenure process – with one judge serving a third year, second year and first year on the panel,” he said. “That allows us to have both experience and fresh eyes.”
The judges evaluate each entry’s pregnancy rate, voluntary-waiting period, interbreeding interval, heat detection, conception rate, value of reproduction and culling rate. They also request more detailed information on the farm for the preceding year.
“Then the judges review the data and rank all the herds from top to bottom," he said. "During the process they never know the farm’s identity; they know only the entry number. It’s as pure and unbiased as judging gets for an awards contest. From there the top six herds receive platinum honors, the next six gold and so forth.”
Visit dcrcouncil.org for more information.