Red & White winners named

Ms Ransom-Rail Beth-Red was named grand champion female and senior champion female of the 2022 International Red & White Show at World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Also winner of the 4-year-old cow class, Beth was exhibited by Milk Source, Ransom-Rail and Fischer of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
Anita Absolute Joline-Red was named reserve grand champion female and reserve senior champion female. She also won first-place in the 125,000-pound production cow class. The cow was exhibited by Milk Source and L. Fischer of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
Lookout Burning It Up-Red was named intermediate champion female. The winning senior 2-year-old cow was exhibited by Lookout, Elitehaven of Canton De Hatley, Québec, Canada. Milksource Tantrum-Red-ET was named reserve intermediate champion female. Winner of the senior 3-year-old cow class, Tantrum was exhibited by Milk Source of Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
North Effect Wa Tatas-Red was named junior champion female. Winner of the summer-yearling heifer class, Tatas is owned by Chris and Jen Hill and Tim and Sharyn Abbott of Thurmont, Maryland.
Holzer Warrior Princess was named reserve junior champion female. Winner of the spring-yearling heifer class, Princess was exhibited by Westcoast Holsteins of Chilliwack, British Colombia, Canada.
Owen and Kendyll Kress of Kress-Hill Dairy of Newton, Wisconsin, were named premier breeder and premier exhibitor of the heifer show. Milk Source of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, was named premier breeder. Oakfield Corners Dairy of Oakfield, New York, was named premier exhibitor. Mr Blondin Warrior-Red was named premier sire of the heifer show.
Pat Lundy of Granville, New York, and Gary Jones of Gorey, County Wexford, Ireland, served as official judge and associate judge, respectively. They place 372 animals in the International Red & White Show. Visit worlddairyexpo.com for more information.