Reduce sampling variation to improve return

Feed and forage analysis is a common practice for reviewing the nutrient content of feedstuffs. As more is learned about animals’ needs, the practice provides an opportunity to improve health, production and performance. But as the same feedstuffs are sampled through time, results may differ.
Innumerable trials and research have been conducted on feedstuff variation and how to reduce it. Figure 1 shows the variation of laboratory results from multiple haylage samples from the same farm.
“While there’s potential for some laboratory variation, most variation between samples occurs before being sent to the lab,” said Cliff Ocker, director of sales and client relations for Rock River Laboratory. “Understanding this it’s important to look at variation that can be caused by improper sampling and review better processes to reduce it.”
The first step is ensuring that the laboratory receives a representative sample.
“Keep in mind that all of the variation in the forage brought from the field – from low-lying areas to hilltops – ranges in maturity, potentially different soil types, diseases, and weed or pest control,” Ocker said. “How can we encompass all of that in one sample that’s sent to the lab?”
When just three bales from a stack are sampled, for example, relative feed value can vary by more than 70 points. By pulling material from different locations or more bales, the variation decreases significantly, Ocker said.
That does add another step – meaning that more sample of the feedstuff needs to be initially pulled than what’s needed for the laboratory. But starting with a larger sample from the source, mixing and subsampling to obtain an appropriate amount for the laboratory, will help prepare a more representative sample.
“While typically less than a pound of material is sent, the lab only can analyze what’s sent,” Ocker said. “Doing all you can to make sure the lab gets a representative sample will help reduce variation.”
Another way to help predict variation at feed-out is to track any known variation while the forage is harvested. Ocker suggests, for example, that farmers who have silos throw newspaper into the blower to know when elements have changed and whether a new sample may be required.
“If bags are used for storage, have spray paint or a marker handy to mark on the side of the bag to track where a change will occur,” he said.
When sampling feeds arriving from the fields, he recommends grabbing material from multiple loads and keeping them in a clean bucket. They should be refrigerated until they’re ready for sample preparation. The entire contents should then be dumped onto a clean surface, mixed well, and divided into four equal parts.
“Slide two quarters of the material away and mix the remaining two; divide again into four equal parts,” Ocker said. “Then remove two again and continue until you have a small enough amount. Enough material to fill a quart size bag is needed to send to the lab for analysis.
“When sampling from a larger face such as a bunker, remember safety first. Don’t go near the face of a bunker that’s higher than you can reach.”
He advises having the farm feeder deface or scooping material from the face and placing it into a clean mixer to mix before sampling or placing it on a clean surface away from the bunk face to grab material for the same splitting procedure.
“More material should be gathered than needed but from multiple spots,” he said. “Then mix and split into the four quadrants until you’re down to an appropriate sample size.”
The performance of production animals, whose feed and forage are being sampled, is dependent on accuracy of the results.
“I’ve heard stories from nutritionists that, on a cold day, many just drive the truck close enough to a bunker face to reach out and grab a sample to shove in a bag to send to the lab, then balance a complete diet based on those results,” Ocker said. “With today’s economics we’re seeing greater value put on monitoring feedstuff variation because it provides an opportunity for increased profitability.”
Visit rockriverlab.com for more information.