Research addresses export obstacles

“Assessing and addressing barriers to dairy-product exports by small- and medium sized Wisconsin manufacturers,” led by Charles Nicholson, an associate professor in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics.

Project Summary: The aim for the project is to investigate constraints of the export market for small- and medium-sized dairy-product manufacturers and strategies to overcome them.

The project has four main objectives. First identify dairy manufacturers that currently sell to export markets and others that have an interest in selling. Second document potential barriers to export-market participation with an emphasis on supply-chain logistics and costs. Third identify, evaluate and recommend strategies that could address barriers to export-market participation. Fourth provide an opportunity for as many as five undergraduate students in the UW-System to participate in the research and enhance their knowledge of dairy-product exports.

A combination of survey methods and focus groups will be used to collect data from a relevant subset of dairy-product manufacturers. Interviews and site visits to key export-logistics service providers are planned. A workshop will be organized to allow the students to present their findings.

Charles Nicholson

