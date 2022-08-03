Research busts mastitis-therapy myths

Antibiotic usage is an important tool for dairy farmers, but it’s important to ensure that it’s minimized to maintain animal welfare and farm sustainability. Inappropriate usage of antibiotics includes both overtreatment and under-treatment.
The focus of much of my current research is to develop evidence-based guidelines that help farmers and their veterinarians understand when antibiotic usage is both cost-effective and beneficial to animals. Using antibiotics in that manner is called “antibiotic stewardship.” Adopting principles of antibiotic stewardship can have economic benefits for farmers.
Much of our research the past few years has been focused on practical ways to improve antibiotic stewardship on dairy farms. We’ve performed several studies that together are busting myths about mastitis therapy.
As part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded study that started in 2017, we worked with a team of researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison to collect animal-health and -treatment data. The data came from 40 large Wisconsin dairy farms with a total of more than 55,000 lactating cows.
Overall objectives were focused on risk factors for exposure of farm workers to resistant bacteria. But we also sought to determine how farms varied in usage of antibiotics and what diseases accounted for the most antibiotic usage.
Juliana Leite de Campos, a doctoral student at Michigan State University, collected and analyzed the data, and published a 2021 Journal of Dairy Science paper. The paper demonstrated that the number of daily doses of antibiotics per cow per year varied enormously among farms. The least-using farms used about two daily doses per cow per year. The greatest-using farms used six times as much.
Antibiotic treatment of dry cows and of clinical-mastitis cases accounted for more than 75 percent of all antibiotic usage. One take-home message from the study was that many farms can reduce antibiotic usage by changing protocols used for mastitis treatments and for dry-cow therapy.
Further analysis of the data recently was performed by Juliano Goncalves, a post-doctoral research associate at Michigan State University. He used a subset of the data containing about 53,000 cows from 37 herds. He studied data about individual cow treatments and reported a total of 32,000 first cases of diseases. Recurrences weren’t included.
Clinical mastitis accounted for about 44 percent of all recorded first disease cases. Thirty-five percent of mastitis cases weren’t treated with antibiotics. The two most common treatments were intra-mammary administration of ceftiofur – SpectramastLC – 54 percent of cases, or cephapirin – Today – 6 percent of cases.
The proportion of non-treated cases is much greater than previously reported. It’s a result of farmers adopting selective treatment of non-severe clinical mastitis – often using simple culture-based selective agar to guide treatment decisions. In most selective-treatment programs for clinical mastitis, no antibiotic therapy is recommended for non-severe cases that are culture-negative or Gram-negative. Intra-mammary antibiotics are recommended for cases that have Gram-positive growth.
Treatments for non-severe clinical mastitis are usually based on use of on-farm culture to identify culture-negative cases; no antibiotics are recommended. They’re used to differentiate Gram-positive – antibiotics recommended – from Gram-negative bacteria – antibiotics not normally recommended.
But recent advances in diagnostic testing have demonstrated that bacteria called “Gram positive” are not all Streptococci and Staphylococci. They may consist of infections caused by a diverse group of Gram-positive environmental organisms. Approved intra-mammary antibiotics haven’t been tested for efficacy against many of the organisms and we don’t know if antibiotic usage is beneficial.
Quinn Kolar, a doctoral student at Michigan State, recently completed a clinical trial funded by the Michigan Alliance of Animal Agriculture. In that trial we enrolled about 250 cases of non-severe clinical mastitis from four commercial farms – three in Michigan and one in Minnesota. All cases were confirmed as caused by Gram-positive bacteria by growth, using commercially available on-farm culture plates.
We also collected duplicate quarter-milk samples and identified bacteria using advanced methods – Maldi-Tof. Bacteria initially identified as “Gram positive” using on-farm culture were actually a diverse group of organisms.
Approved intra-mammary antibiotics have only been tested to be effective against Streptococci and non-aureus Staphylococci species – 18 percent. Thus the correct duration and effectiveness of antibiotic treatments for greater than 50 percent of Gram-positive bacteria are unknown.
To evaluate the efficacy of current treatments we randomly assigned the enrolled cows to four interventions.
- three days of intra-mammary Polymast – 57 cases
- three days of intra-mammary SpectramastLC – 52 cases
- eight days of intra-mammary SpectramastLC – 62 cases
- no treatment at all – 25 cases
The results of the study haven’t yet been submitted for publication. But preliminary analysis showed no differences in bacteriological cure, post-treatment somatic-cell count, recurrence of another clinical case, or number of days of abnormal milk among treatments or based on duration of therapy.
Cows that received eight days of SpectramastLC produced slightly more milk than cows in the other groups. But the difference didn’t compensate for the greater amount of milk discarded during the treatment period. Based on the results of the clinical trial it appears there were no differences among the antibiotics compared. We recommend that for routine mastitis treatment of non-severe clinical mastitis, producers use the shortest duration of the approved product listed on the label.
We used the 37-herd dataset to evaluate variation in costs of mastitis treatments. Leite de Campos demonstrated that farmers spend between $125 and $300 per case in direct-treatment costs – costs of milk discarded, intra-mammary and systemic antibiotics, and supportive drugs. Of direct costs, 80 percent are related to costs of milk discarded – which increase as duration increases. Each additional day adds considerable costs without improving outcomes. Many farms can save money by reducing the number of treatment days.
Through the series of studies we’ve learned that antibiotic use varies among farms, primarily due to differences in occurrence and treatment protocols for clinical mastitis. We can reduce costs of treatment and reduce the number of doses of antibiotics used on dairy farms by modest changes to the way we treat mastitis.
• Most non-severe cases of clinical mastitis caused by E. coli or are culture-negative when detected don’t require antibiotic therapy. That’s because the spontaneous-cure rate is similar to the treatment-cure rate.
• When cultures of milk from non-severe cases of clinical mastitis result in Gram-positive growth, we recommend intra-mammary antibiotics be given for the shortest duration listed on the product label.
Changes in mastitis-treatment protocols can result in considerable savings for the farmer without negatively impacting animal welfare or productivity. That requires good detection systems for non-severe cases. It also requires the ability to collect and culture milk samples from affected cows.
Our ongoing research is focused on development of decision tools that can help farmers identify cows that may not benefit from antibiotic therapy – based on history and other information – and can be managed in a sustainable and cost-effective manner.
Dr. Pamela Ruegg, veterinarian, is chair of the Michigan State University-Department of Animal Science. Prior to that position she was a professor at the University of Wisconsin–Department of Dairy Science and a UW-Division of Extension milk-quality specialist.