Research targets value-added products

RIVER FALLS, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub recently awarded funding to UW-River Falls researchers for two projects focused on the development of value-added dairy products.
The hub awarded $50,000 to Grace Lewis for a two-year study that will investigate high-pressure homogenization and other processing aids to alter casein. She’s an assistant professor specializing in dairy processing.
Her goal is to optimize the process of using casein proteins as an encapsulation compound for use in the food or pharmaceutical industries. Casein is very digestible and could help protect food compounds, medicines or vitamins from heat and light stressors.
The hub also awarded $100,000 in funding for a two-year project focused on the use of whey proteins in combination with other food-waste products to create biodegradable food packaging or food-container materials. That research is being conducted by Lewis and Youngmi Kim, an associate professor at the UW-River Falls-Agricultural Engineering Technology Department.
Whey is generated in large volumes as a byproduct of cheese manufacturing. But because of its heavy organic load it can present disposal problems, Kim said. Whey contains 55 percent of the total nutrients of milk and has been used as a protein source in the food and beverage industry.
“Diversifying whey-protein applications and expanding markets for whey is important for a sustainable dairy economy,” she said. “Our research focuses on developing a food-packaging film or coating material based on whey protein. We’re interested in improving the properties of whey-based film or coating by incorporating lignin. We expect that will improve mechanical strength and water-barrier properties.”
Dairy Innovation Hub funding will be used for purchasing a texture analyzer that can be used in several food-science and food-process engineering courses. The funding will benefit students not directly involved in the research, Kim said.
In collaboration with UW-Madison, Lewis also has received funding from the National Dairy Council to study the use of a milk lactose-derived sweetener. The $163,000 two-year project will begin in September. The UW-River Falls-Dairy Plant will be used to create and test chocolate milk and ice cream using the sweetener.
The Dairy Innovation Hub harnesses research and development at UW–Madison, UW–Platteville and UW–River Falls to keep Wisconsin’s dairy community at the global forefront of producing nutritious dairy products in economically, environmentally and socially sustainable ways. It's supported by a $7.8 million annual investment by the State of Wisconsin. Visit uwrf.edu and dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information.